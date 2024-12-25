Ranking: the Rangers and the Islanders at the bottom of their division

Ranking: the Rangers and the Islanders at the bottom of their divisionMichaël Petit
The Rangers and Islanders are tied for last place in the Metro at Christmas. pic.twitter.com/PYmXBKkuqv
I’m the last person who would have predicted this, especially for the Rangers.
As for Patrick Roy’s team, I didn’t have very high expectations for them, but I didn’t expect them to be last in the Metropolitan.
What’s even more shocking is to see the Montreal Canadiens are only two little points behind these two New York clubs, who should be more competitive.
In fact, the Islanders have fewer wins (13) than the Canadiens (14) and have played one more game than Martin St-Louis’s team.
The Habs, who were supposed to be in the famous mix this season, don’t have a disastrous season, but most fans expected more.
I can’t imagine the anger and frustration that Rangers and Islanders fans must feel right now, as they logically should be in playoff contention.
Imagine if the Habs had a roster like the Rangers but were languishing in the Atlantic’s basement…
In Brief
– The Xhekaj family at Christmas.
My heart is full
We wish everyone very happy, healthy holidays and successful New Year 2025.
XHEKAJ family pic.twitter.com/yNwSFW51SA
– Travis Kelce reached the prestigious milestone of 1000 career receptions.
Travis Kelce atteint le plateau des 1000 réceptions dans la NFL ! Il devient le 15e joueur de l’histoire à réaliser cet exploit pic.twitter.com/8wud3pHcie
– In the absence of NHL hockey on December 25, there are always the classic NBA games on Christmas Day. Anthony Edwards made sure to put on a show.
Anthony Edwards is ridiculous
: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/sEifbYK8XY
