Ranking: the Rangers and the Islanders at the bottom of their division

Some surprises have emerged this season in the NHL.This happens every year, but this season has greatly surprised us, especially when looking at the current NHL standings as we reach the Christmas break.Seeing the Washington Capitals with the third-best points percentage in the league (0.706), no one saw that coming.Also, who would have thought the New York Islanders and Rangers would be face-to-face at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division?

I’m the last person who would have predicted this, especially for the Rangers.

To see so many star players placed on the market and to see captain Jacob Trouba traded is quite intriguing.Clearly, something is not right with the Rangers, and Chris Drury could be the reason , or at least part of the reason.

As for Patrick Roy’s team, I didn’t have very high expectations for them, but I didn’t expect them to be last in the Metropolitan.

What’s even more shocking is to see the Montreal Canadiens are only two little points behind these two New York clubs, who should be more competitive.

In fact, the Islanders have fewer wins (13) than the Canadiens (14) and have played one more game than Martin St-Louis’s team.

The Habs, who were supposed to be in the famous mix this season, don’t have a disastrous season, but most fans expected more.

I can’t imagine the anger and frustration that Rangers and Islanders fans must feel right now, as they logically should be in playoff contention.

Imagine if the Habs had a roster like the Rangers but were languishing in the Atlantic’s basement…

In Brief

There would be chaos in Montreal, and fans would probably want all (or almost all) members and players of the organization to be fired/traded.On the other hand, there definitely has to be some change somewhere for the two New York clubs.Both managements will have a lot to think about during this Christmas break.

