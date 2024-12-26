Lane Hutson: only seven NHL defensemen have more points than him this season.Félix Forget
When looking at what Lane Hutson has done since his debut in the NHL, it’s clear that it would have been hard to ask for better. The defenseman, who accumulated two points in two games at the end of last season, quickly proved this year that he wouldn’t need to pass through Laval.
In fact, right now, only seven defensemen in the entire Bettman circuit have accumulated more points than him since the start of the year. That’s it.
And among these seven defensemen, it’s notable that Adam Fox, recognized as being a role model for offensive defensemen in the NHL, is not included. Fox also has, like Hutson, 26 points to his name since the beginning of the campaign.
Points this season:
26 — Lane Hutson
25 — Evan Bouchard
24 — Roman Josi
24 — Erik Karlsson
In Brief
– A hat trick for Axel Sandin Pellikka during the first game of the WJC. Sweden won by a score of 5-2.
– Ivan Demidov among the elite under 20 in the KHL.
– Attention interested parties.
