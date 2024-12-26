Lane Hutson: only seven NHL defensemen have more points than him this season.

When looking at what Lane Hutson has done since his debut in the NHL, it’s clear that it would have been hard to ask for better. The defenseman, who accumulated two points in two games at the end of last season, quickly proved this year that he wouldn’t need to pass through Laval.

And since the beginning of the year, he continues to demonstrate that his offensive talent is special. In 34 games this season, the defenseman already has 26 points to his name.It took him some time to score his first goal, but he currently has two to his record.Of course, this places him in an excellent position among rookies ( especially with Matvei Michkov struggling lately ), but when looking among all the defensemen in the league, it stands out that the CH defenseman looksgood.

In fact, right now, only seven defensemen in the entire Bettman circuit have accumulated more points than him since the start of the year. That’s it.

And among these seven defensemen, it’s notable that Adam Fox, recognized as being a role model for offensive defensemen in the NHL, is not included. Fox also has, like Hutson, 26 points to his name since the beginning of the campaign.

Points this season: 26 — Lane Hutson

25 — Evan Bouchard

24 — Roman Josi

24 — Erik Karlsson

In Brief

I am not saying that the CH rookie is already a better defenseman than Adam Fox, but the fact that Hutson is neck-and-neck with Fox for points this season is already a huge success, especially since he has more points than other big names across the league.Hutson, who has seven points in his last six games, makes a few small mistakes in his zone, but offensively, he proves game after game that he is indeed a special talent.And if the CH can finally count on a top offensive defenseman within its ranks, it will already be a significant boost for the future of the club.

– A hat trick for Axel Sandin Pellikka during the first game of the WJC. Sweden won by a score of 5-2.

HAT-TRICK Axel Sandin Pellikka makin’ it look too easy in the opening game of the #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/ueg6qnQJg2 — BarDown (@BarDown) December 26, 2024

– Ivan Demidov among the elite under 20 in the KHL.

– Attention interested parties.