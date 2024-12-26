Connor Bedard is the worst player in the NHL for face-offs.Jonathan Di Gregorio
In 35 games, the forward has 9 goals and 30 points. That’s not bad, but it’s approximately the same production rate as his rookie season when he scored 61 points, including 22 goals, in 68 games.
Worst faceoff % this season from someone with 100+ faceoffs taken:
31.4% — Connor Bedard
34.9% — Lukas Reichel
35.2% — Connor Zary
35.3% — Tim Stutzle
He was 38.9% last year. pic.twitter.com/NUzDpeNrFw
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 24, 2024
That means he’s losing more than two faceoffs out of three. It’s not easy to score points when you spend the first thirty seconds on the ice chasing the puck.
And Bedard doesn’t need to become a faceoff specialist, but he must achieve a better efficiency than 31.4% if he wants to improve his offensive chances on the ice by ensuring his team controls the puck.
Additionally, while Bedard’s somewhat disappointing offensive output can partly be explained by the lack of quality wingers with the Blackhawks, his faceoff issues are truly harder to understand.
Let’s hope for Chicago that the organization will know how to help its young player improve this aspect of his game.
