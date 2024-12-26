Connor Bedard is the worst player in the NHL for face-offs.

The infamous sophomore slump seems to be affecting Connor Bedard, who has had a rather ordinary campaign so far.

In 35 games, the forward has 9 goals and 30 points. That’s not bad, but it’s approximately the same production rate as his rookie season when he scored 61 points, including 22 goals, in 68 games.

Worst faceoff % this season from someone with 100+ faceoffs taken: 31.4% — Connor Bedard

34.9% — Lukas Reichel

35.2% — Connor Zary

35.3% — Tim Stutzle He was 38.9% last year. pic.twitter.com/NUzDpeNrFw — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 24, 2024

However, for a first overall pick expected to be a generational player, we expect more than not bad.Where the issue really lies is in the faceoffs.Bedard currently ranks last in the NHL among players who have taken at least 100 faceoffs with a win rate of 31.4%. Ouch!

That means he’s losing more than two faceoffs out of three. It’s not easy to score points when you spend the first thirty seconds on the ice chasing the puck.

This is clearly an aspect of his game that the center will need to work on if he ever wants to be one of the elite impact players in the league.

And Bedard doesn’t need to become a faceoff specialist, but he must achieve a better efficiency than 31.4% if he wants to improve his offensive chances on the ice by ensuring his team controls the puck.

Additionally, while Bedard’s somewhat disappointing offensive output can partly be explained by the lack of quality wingers with the Blackhawks, his faceoff issues are truly harder to understand.

Let’s hope for Chicago that the organization will know how to help its young player improve this aspect of his game.

However, even if the former first overall pick does not show exceptional numbers in his first two seasons, it is undeniable that he possesses the talent and potential to become an elite player in the league, and that patience is necessary in his case.And we must not forget that the Blackhawks are a young team in rebuilding, and Bedard will be able to count on the arrival of many talented players to better support him, which should also help the young center in the years to come.

