Soon showing: a new documentary about Maurice Richard

Did you know that a new production involving Maurice Richard is imminent?As can be seen through the social media of Cinoche cinema, an unprecedented portrait of the legendary #9 will land on our screens soon, in the winter of 2025.It is a documentary (in the form of a feature film) that will talk about someone who was significant in the history of the Montreal Canadiens, but also for French-speaking Quebecers.You can click here to see the trailer for this project.

Let us remember that in 2005, there was a film about his career. But this time, it’s different: there will not be actors in the film since it will use archival footage.

There will be unseen footage that has not been revealed to the public before which will be included in the feature film.These images were filmed over 35 years, which means we will be able to see him at various moments in his life. This is different from the 2005 film, which focused on his playing career.I am convinced that a film of this kind, about a player built from a mold that no longer exists today, will attract the attention of many people in Montreal and across Quebec.And it is normal since his impact went beyond the realm of hockey, as he helped French speakers assert themselves.

