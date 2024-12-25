Showing Patrik Laine’s shoulder: nothing new in the NHL.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The great class of Columbus pic.twitter.com/HvBbq3q9BZ
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 24, 2024
The guys from Columbus couldn’t aim for his knee without it being dirty. But the shoulder? That can be done quite easily.
Because the hits are usually directed at the shoulder, it was easy to execute. And in my eyes, it’s not a coincidence that Laine didn’t finish the game, all in the name of prevention.
Because yes, everything suggests that Laine is not seriously injured. I could be wrong, but…
On the ESPN site, he is officially listed as day-to-day. However, I see this as just a formality for a player who didn’t finish Monday night’s game.
Laine is officially listed as «day-to-day» by the Montreal Canadiens. I guess we’ll have to see in the next few days if they just pulled him out for that game to avoid him getting targeted, or if he really aggravated the shoulder. My guess unfortunately is the latter.
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 24, 2024
We will have more answers in two days when the CH resumes training ahead of its return to play on Saturday against Florida. Until then, the CH is on break: don’t expect any developments.
In Brief
– Consider yourself greeted by Aaron Portzline this December 25.
Merry Christmas | Joyeux Noël | God Jul | Hyvää joulua | Veselé Vánoce | glædelig jul | Frohe Weihnachten | з Різдвом | Καλά Χριστούγεννα | Nollaig Shona | 聖誕快樂 | Buon Natale | Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus | Feliz Navidad | חג מולד שמח | С Рождеством | メリークリスマス
— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 25, 2024
