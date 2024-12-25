Skip to content
Showing Patrik Laine’s shoulder: nothing new in the NHL.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Showing Patrik Laine’s shoulder: nothing new in the NHL.
Credit: Getty Images
During the match on Monday between the Blue Jackets and the Canadiens, it became clear that the Columbus players had on their minds the comments made by Patrik Laine (regarding the loser mentality of the Blue Jackets), who spoke before the match.

This is understandable.

The club canceled the tribute prepared for the Finn (it was supposed to be presented during the match) and a feud has emerged between the former player and the organization. Yes, the marriage definitely ended badly in Ohio last summer.

What Renaud Lavoie said yesterday was that the club was clearly looking to get Laine out of the match. And to do that, he was targeted.

But aside from the fact that he was targeted, we must understand that he was aimed at his surgically repaired shoulder from last year. Clearly, everyone in the Columbus locker room knew which one it was.

Obviously, this has sparked reactions. But who is surprised here? This happens very often in the NHL, stuff like this.

You know that to hurt Laine (or just to make him feel pain), there are two primary areas to target: the shoulder that bothered him at the beginning of 2024 and the knee that cost him two months of activity this fall.

The guys from Columbus couldn’t aim for his knee without it being dirty. But the shoulder? That can be done quite easily.

Because the hits are usually directed at the shoulder, it was easy to execute. And in my eyes, it’s not a coincidence that Laine didn’t finish the game, all in the name of prevention.

Because yes, everything suggests that Laine is not seriously injured. I could be wrong, but…

On the ESPN site, he is officially listed as day-to-day. However, I see this as just a formality for a player who didn’t finish Monday night’s game.

We will have more answers in two days when the CH resumes training ahead of its return to play on Saturday against Florida. Until then, the CH is on break: don’t expect any developments.

To be continued, then.


In Brief

