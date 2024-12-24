Five predictions of teams that could win the Stanley Cup this season

We are in the month of December, but we are also approaching the mid-season in the National Hockey League.

Some clubs are disappointing, while others are impressive… But as I write these lines, it is almost impossible to predict which team will win the Stanley Cup in six months.

Nonetheless, I decided to play along and talk about five teams that, in my eyes, have a chance to go all the way. Let’s go!

The Edmonton Oilers

It started poorly for the Edmonton Oilers.The team struggled to get going after losing the last final to the Florida Panthers, and it took time before we saw the Oilers return to their winning ways.But now, for the past month, everything has returned to normal in Edmonton.

The two-headed monster has awakened, the defense is playing tighter, and Stuart Skinner – even if he is not always perfect – is doing the job in front of his net.

On paper, the Oilers have what it takes to go all the way.

I would perhaps like to see Stan Bowman (GM) find additional support on the right side of the defense, but otherwise… The Oilers really have a great team.

The New Jersey Devils

This is without mentioning Evander Kane, who is currently injured:There are chances of seeing Kane return at the beginning of March, but it could also be possible in April.The forward should, however, be able to participate in the playoffs, and if that happens, the Oilers will be a team to watch, in my opinion.During the 2022-2023 season, the Devils were really good.

They finished the campaign with a record of 52 wins, 22 losses, and eight other overtime defeats… This allowed them to secure 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division.

However, they lost in the 2nd round of the playoffs.The Devils had a difficult season in 23-24, but there are two reasons: the team has been plagued by injuries and the goaltenders did not do the job.They tried to save their season by trading for Jake Allen, but it was already too little too late.But now, everything is running smoothly in New Jersey.

The Devils are well placed at the top of the overall standings in the National Hockey League, they are scoring a lot of goals while conceding few, the special teams are performing wonderfully… And in front of the net, Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom are really solid.

The team relies on young players, and when we look at that, there aren’t many players with playoff experience… But in terms of talent, the Devils have what it takes to cause damage.

Jack Hughes is good at hockey #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/D5gHju3ab5 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 29, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets

Especially when Jack Hughes is in form.Few people could have predicted that the Jets would be this good this season.

It certainly helps when Connor Hellebuyck plays like the best goaltender in the world… But still.

The Jets are red-hot: they are the highest-scoring team since the start of the season and there are no passengers in the group.

The team’s big guns are productive, and everyone contributes to the Jets’ success:

The problem with the Jets… Is that in the playoffs, the team often collapses.

Record of 21-5-1 (four shutouts)

Save percentage of .927

Goals against average of 2.07

The Colorado Avalanche

And this is partly due to Connor Hellebuyck. He struggles to stay calm, often allows bad goals, and this always hurts the team.But if Hellebuyck can maintain his current pace, the Jets will have a chance. Because since the start of the season, the goaltender has been on fire:Difficult to do better.This choice may be a bit surprising to some because things have not been going very well for the Avalanche since the start of the season.The team has a record of 20-15-0 after playing 35 games, and there are problems on defense because the team is allowing too many goals.

But if I don’t rule the Avalanche out of the group, it’s for a reason. And my reasons are called: Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen.

MacKinnon feeds Makar for the snipe pic.twitter.com/MOBKq28Z9S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 21, 2024

Hockey is a team sport, but the three star players in Colorado are capable of carrying the team on their shoulders.MacKinnon and Rantanen are having exceptional seasons, each surpassing the 50-point mark (in 35 games), and Makar continues to be excellent.Now, it remains to be seen if Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood can solidify things in front of the net.

The Avalanche has traded its three goaltenders (Alexandar Georgiev, Kaapo Kahkonen, and Justus Annunen) since the start of the season because they were atrocious, and things have been much better since the “Wood-Duo” has been in place.

The Toronto Maple Leafs

The Avalanche has too much talent to be ruled out of the picture.And if Valeri Nichushkin can stay stable, that will help as well.

I know, I know…

In Montreal, no one is supposed to vote for the Toronto Leafs in this kind of exercise.But at the same time, the Leafs are so good this year!Led by the brilliance of Mitch Marner, who is having quite a season, the Leafs are sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division (record of 21-11-2) and overall, the team looks really solid.

It’s especially the acquisition of Chris Tanev on defense that changes everything.

The Leafs are very good in their zone, they don’t give up many goals to the opponent, and they finally have a general on the blue line who can guide the other defenders.

No matter how much we hate the Leafs… We must also admit: on paper, the team has a really interesting roster.

Additionally, both goaltenders have been excellent since the start of the season.Anthony Stolarz is currently injured, but Joseph Woll is there to back him up, and that makes a difference.

We know that it’s always harder for the Leafs in the playoffs. But this year, maybe it’s the right one…

Overtime

You will notice that there are three Canadian teams among my five choices.

It would be time for the Stanley Cup to return to Canada: the last time was in 1993… When the Canadiens defeated Wayne Gretzky and the Kings to lift the 24th Stanley Cup in their history.

It’s been too long.