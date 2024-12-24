Five predictions of teams that could win the Stanley Cup this season

Five predictions of teams that could win the Stanley Cup this seasonMarc-Olivier Cook
Some clubs are disappointing, while others are impressive… But as I write these lines, it is almost impossible to predict which team will win the Stanley Cup in six months.
Nonetheless, I decided to play along and talk about five teams that, in my eyes, have a chance to go all the way. Let’s go!
The Edmonton Oilers
The two-headed monster has awakened, the defense is playing tighter, and Stuart Skinner – even if he is not always perfect – is doing the job in front of his net.
I would perhaps like to see Stan Bowman (GM) find additional support on the right side of the defense, but otherwise… The Oilers really have a great team.
The New Jersey Devils
They finished the campaign with a record of 52 wins, 22 losses, and eight other overtime defeats… This allowed them to secure 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division.
The Devils are well placed at the top of the overall standings in the National Hockey League, they are scoring a lot of goals while conceding few, the special teams are performing wonderfully… And in front of the net, Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom are really solid.
The team relies on young players, and when we look at that, there aren’t many players with playoff experience… But in terms of talent, the Devils have what it takes to cause damage.
Jack Hughes is good at hockey #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/D5gHju3ab5
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 29, 2024
The Winnipeg Jets
It certainly helps when Connor Hellebuyck plays like the best goaltender in the world… But still.
The team’s big guns are productive, and everyone contributes to the Jets’ success:
The problem with the Jets… Is that in the playoffs, the team often collapses.
- Record of 21-5-1 (four shutouts)
- Save percentage of .927
- Goals against average of 2.07
The Colorado Avalanche
But if I don’t rule the Avalanche out of the group, it’s for a reason. And my reasons are called: Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen.
MacKinnon feeds Makar for the snipe pic.twitter.com/MOBKq28Z9S
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 21, 2024
The Avalanche has traded its three goaltenders (Alexandar Georgiev, Kaapo Kahkonen, and Justus Annunen) since the start of the season because they were atrocious, and things have been much better since the “Wood-Duo” has been in place.
The Toronto Maple Leafs
I know, I know…
It’s especially the acquisition of Chris Tanev on defense that changes everything.
The Leafs are very good in their zone, they don’t give up many goals to the opponent, and they finally have a general on the blue line who can guide the other defenders.
No matter how much we hate the Leafs… We must also admit: on paper, the team has a really interesting roster.
We know that it’s always harder for the Leafs in the playoffs. But this year, maybe it’s the right one…
Overtime
It would be time for the Stanley Cup to return to Canada: the last time was in 1993… When the Canadiens defeated Wayne Gretzky and the Kings to lift the 24th Stanley Cup in their history.
It’s been too long.