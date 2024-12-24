5 players from Team Canada junior to watch

5 players from Team Canada junior to watchRaphael Simard
Gavin McKenna – undrafted
He says he has everything to become the next Connor McDavid → https://t.co/kXlwz0yzbm
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 11, 2024
The kid is that spectacular. Make no mistake, despite his young age, I expect to see him dominate. Well, I don’t believe he will break Connor Bedard’s record of 23 points in one tournament, but he will have the chance to come close.
Matthew Schaefer – undrafted
In many mock drafts, he is at the top. For those who don’t necessarily follow junior hockey in Canada, you will get a chance to see how incredibly talented he is.
Porter Martone – undrafted
If Porter Martone isn’t in the same category as Schaefer and Hagens, he will still be drafted very early in 2025.
He’s a big guy and you will notice him quite easily on the ice in the coming days. As Simon Boisvert likes to say, he is a man playing among children, and this tournament, against the best young players in the world, will be crucial for his development: is he just as dominant against players a little closer to the NHL?
Sam Dickinson – Sharks
A defenseman with nearly two points per game is impressive, no matter the level. Dickinson will be Team Canada’s number one or two defenseman (along with Schaefer) and he will have huge responsibilities. For fans who know him less, this will be the perfect opportunity to get familiar with his game.
And if you don’t have time to watch him soon, you will see him often in the highlights over the next few years in San Jose.
Jett Luchanko – Flyers
The comparisons of Ivan Demidov-David Reinbacher-Matvei Michkov won’t stop anytime soon. I’d like to talk about Jett Luchanko because, honestly, I was greatly surprised by his early selection by Philadelphia in the last draft.
13th overall: Daniel Brière bypassed Zeev Buium (who was chosen 12th overall, but the Flyers moved back), Michael Hage, Trevor Connelly, and Cole Eiserman, among others, to select Luchanko.
I’m excited to see him with Team Canada because Luchanko, after all, is one of the three players selected in 2024 to have played in a game in the NHL. The others are Macklin Celebrini and one of the Avalanche’s seventh-round picks, Nikita Prishchepov (10 games).
In four games, Luchanko didn’t record a point and was sent back relatively quickly to the OHL, where he is doing well, nothing more. He has 20 points in 16 games, which is not bad, but I expect more points for a guy drafted 13th overall.
With Team Canada, he will have the chance to prove that Philadelphia made a good choice in drafting him. He will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent. We’ll see if he makes me eat my words.
Overtime
- December 26 against Finland
- December 27 against Latvia
- December 29 against Germany
- December 31 against the United States
The game on New Year’s Eve should be to determine first place in the division.