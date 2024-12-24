Rookie defensemen of the CH: Lane Hutson has the two longest point streaks in history

Rookie defensemen of the CH: Lane Hutson has the two longest point streaks in historyRaphael Simard
He is the left-hander who has the two longest point streaks by a rookie defenseman in the club’s history. He alone holds the longest streak (seven games) and tied with two other guys, he has the second longest streak (six).
Longest point streaks by a rookie defenceman – @CanadiensMTL franchise history:
7- Lane Hutson (2024-25)
6- Hutson (2024-25 via 1 goal in Monday’s 5-4 loss vs CBJ)
6- Glen Harmon (1942-43)
6- Chris Chelios (1984-85)
6- Chelios (1984-85)
5- Tom Kurvers (’84-85)
5- Chelios (’84-85) pic.twitter.com/7rg5tUpGtC
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 24, 2024
That’s no small feat, and this accomplishment deserves recognition. As of today, the American has collected 26 points (two goals and 24 assists) in 34 games. He is on pace to collect 62, which would be phenomenal for a 20-year-old guy who is 5 feet 9 inches tall.
But if I notice one thing about Hutson, it’s that defensively, he doesn’t let himself be imposed upon. And he doesn’t get walked through in his territory (like Mike Matheson, his colleague, did yesterday).
Lane Hutson is a goon pic.twitter.com/8OpYWXhwgX
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 24, 2024
Among all the rookie players in the NHL, the Canadiens’ prospect is ranked second in scoring.
Without being biased, I believe that Lane is the most impressive, as he is a defenseman… not a forward playing on the first line of a weak team.
Quick Hits
– Speaking of the wolf.
#Habs Headlines: Lane Hutson inspired by the play of Duncan Keithhttps://t.co/HnaXrAIN3O
— Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) December 24, 2024
– It’s violent, our national summer sport.
Lacrosse match: a player attacks fanshttps://t.co/e2LXesszVT
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 24, 2024
– He’s dominating.
At the holiday break, Nathan MacKinnon is the top scorer in the NHL! pic.twitter.com/75IZPrsABZ
— RDS (@RDSca) December 24, 2024
– The tribute to Ryan Johansen was also canceled.
This is such an embarrassing look pic.twitter.com/rW1uFHbYWx
— Connor Hill (@Habsfan2004) December 24, 2024
– A must-read.
Our Christmas gift for each of the 32 NHL teamshttps://t.co/OEk19r9CnD
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 24, 2024