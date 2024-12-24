Rookie defensemen of the CH: Lane Hutson has the two longest point streaks in history

In the NHL, the history of the Canadiens is undoubtedly the most glorious.Despite this, Lane Hutson is able to write his name among the hundreds of rookie defensemen who have worn the tricolor uniform.

He is the left-hander who has the two longest point streaks by a rookie defenseman in the club’s history. He alone holds the longest streak (seven games) and tied with two other guys, he has the second longest streak (six).

Longest point streaks by a rookie defenceman – @CanadiensMTL franchise history:

7- Lane Hutson (2024-25)

6- Hutson (2024-25 via 1 goal in Monday’s 5-4 loss vs CBJ)

6- Glen Harmon (1942-43)

6- Chris Chelios (1984-85)

5- Tom Kurvers (’84-85)

5- Chelios (’84-85) pic.twitter.com/7rg5tUpGtC — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 24, 2024

Moreover, this second streak is active and it stayed alive yesterday with a goal against the Blue Jackets.On Saturday against the Florida Panthers, he will have the chance to extend his streak to seven games with at least one point and thus hold the two longest point streaks for a rookie defenseman in the history of the organization.

That’s no small feat, and this accomplishment deserves recognition. As of today, the American has collected 26 points (two goals and 24 assists) in 34 games. He is on pace to collect 62, which would be phenomenal for a 20-year-old guy who is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Hutson (with Quinn Hughes) is one of those who demonstrate that even if you are small and play defense, you can produce in the big league. When the playoffs come, it might be different. After all, Hughes had a tough time in Vancouver under similar circumstances.

But if I notice one thing about Hutson, it’s that defensively, he doesn’t let himself be imposed upon. And he doesn’t get walked through in his territory (like Mike Matheson, his colleague, did yesterday).

Lane Hutson is a goon pic.twitter.com/8OpYWXhwgX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 24, 2024

Among all the rookie players in the NHL, the Canadiens’ prospect is ranked second in scoring.

He is just one point behind Matvei Michkov and the first place. Macklin Celebrini, who has nine fewer games, is one point behind Hutson. Look no further: those three will be the finalists for the Calder Trophy.

Without being biased, I believe that Lane is the most impressive, as he is a defenseman… not a forward playing on the first line of a weak team.

