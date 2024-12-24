Mathias Brunet: Patrik Laine missed a good opportunity to stay silent.Raphael Simard
The topic of the moment in Montreal (and Columbus) is Patrik Laine’s comments, which did not sit well with the Blue Jackets.
It should be mentioned that Laine’s comments were not only poorly received by the Jackets. Indeed, in his column on BPM Sports today, Mathias Brunet confessed that the winger missed a good opportunity to keep quiet.
If he could do it again, the journalist is sure that he wouldn’t have said anything. One thing is certain, the Finn has certainly learned his lesson, and if he were to speak ill of a former team, it should be done privately or after the game. Anthony Marcotte and Renaud Lavoie share Mathias’ opinion: Laine definitely put his foot in his mouth.
