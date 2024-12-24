Mathias Brunet: Patrik Laine missed a good opportunity to stay silent.

The topic of the moment in Montreal (and Columbus) is Patrik Laine’s comments, which did not sit well with the Blue Jackets.

It should be mentioned that Laine’s comments were not only poorly received by the Jackets. Indeed, in his column on BPM Sports today, Mathias Brunet confessed that the winger missed a good opportunity to keep quiet.

Brunet believes that the comments should not have been made, especially before the game.

If he could do it again, the journalist is sure that he wouldn’t have said anything. One thing is certain, the Finn has certainly learned his lesson, and if he were to speak ill of a former team, it should be done privately or after the game. Anthony Marcotte and Renaud Lavoie share Mathias’ opinion: Laine definitely put his foot in his mouth.

Comments of this nature, need good timing. Marcotte finds the timing of his message quite strange. It has only motivated the enemy.My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois told you that Don Waddell made similar comments recently , but according to Brunet, the boss has the right to do so. He was not there when the club was struggling and was not part of the problem. Laine was part of the problem; he was in the locker room with the guys and spent four years with them.In short, 24 hours after the comments, the page has turned, and now we look to the health status of the main interested party. Is he seriously injured, or did the Habs just want to pull him from that game?Do not expect any news tomorrow or the day after: the team is not playing, and no one is working.

