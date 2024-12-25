A beautiful year 2024 for the Montreal sports teams

A beautiful year 2024 for the Montreal sports teamsMarc-Olivier Cook
The year 2024 was glorious for Montreal’s sports teams.
The CF Montreal, the Alouettes, and the Carabins all had great seasons: let’s take a detailed look at what happened with each of these clubs.
CF Montreal (11-10-13)
The club hadn’t lost after three away matches to start the season, but it became more complicated afterward.
- Loss 4-1 vs Nashville
- Loss 3-2 vs Miami
- Loss 3-1 vs Columbus
- Loss 5-1 vs Toronto
It was night and day compared to the start of the season. The club only won one match in May…
Amid all this, there were rumors surrounding the possible departure of the club’s star, Mathieu Choinière.
However, with losses of 4-1 against Colorado, 2-0 against NYC, 5-0 against New England, and 4-1 against Cincinnati during the final stretch of the season, there were growing concerns about the club’s playoff participation.
CF Montreal was never consistent, after all… And when Choinière officially left at the end of August, hopes faded.
It qualified for the preliminary round match of the MLS Cup, played at Stade Saputo in front of a roaring crowd… But the club ultimately lost in penalties to Atlanta.
WE’RE THROUGH TO THE NEXT ROUND #UniteThe404 pic.twitter.com/7JNI6naEkY
— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 23, 2024
From CF Montreal’s 2024 season, we also remember…
- The positive performance of Josef Martinez (11 goals)
- The disappointing performance of Matías Cóccaro
- The emergence of Joel Waterman
- The presence of Laurent Courtois
That’s a good thing… And it remains to be seen if Joey Saputo will want to invest money in the group so the club can have a better season in 2025.
Montreal Carabins (7-1-0)
- Match #1, victory 45-14 against Sherbrooke
- Match #2, victory 47-8 against McGill
- Match #3, loss 32-22 against Laval
- Match #4, victory 30-18 against Concordia
- Match #5, victory 25-6 against Sherbrooke
- Match #6, victory 38-28 against McGill
- Match #7, victory 32-31 against Laval
- Match #8, victory 33-2 against Concordia
It is difficult to predict what lies ahead for the Carabins since they will have to manage without Jonathan Sénécal next year.
Montreal Alouettes (12-5-1)
The Alouettes’ season is easy to summarize.
After week 12 in the CFL, the Montreal club held a record of eleven wins and one loss… And at that moment, thoughts were already turning to the playoffs in Montreal.
The Alouettes won only two of their last seven matches of the season, and even though they had won the Grey Cup in 2023, they entered the playoffs in the “wrong” way.
The Toronto Argonauts defeat the Montreal Alouettes 30-28 in a thriller to advance to the 111th Grey Cup! pic.twitter.com/MEfeQQvZoY
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 9, 2024
The defeat hurt because in the Alouettes’ locker room, they genuinely believed in their chances of winning the Grey Cup for a second consecutive year.
But that might be the issue too: the club arrived at the playoffs perhaps a bit too confident… And that led to several mistakes against Toronto.
«Thank you, Montreal. Until we meet again.»
Thanks for giving me one of the greatest years of my career pic.twitter.com/A4Wr0KYH1G
— Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) December 17, 2024
Montreal Team in the LPHF (13-6-5)
The Montreal team did well, finishing with a record of 13 wins, six losses, and five additional overtime losses, which allowed them to end up in second place in the league’s overall standings.
Unfortunately, Marie-Philip Poulin’s team lost in three games during the first round of the playoffs against the Boston team, abruptly ending the Montreal women’s season.
But here’s the positive: Poulin, Laura Stacey, and Erin Ambrose were all among the most productive players in the LPHF during the 2024 season.
Conclusion
As for CF Montreal… It is always complicated to predict because we never know when a controversy might arise around this club.