3 goals in 3 matches: Ivan Demidov is unstoppable

Ivan Demidov appears to have been motivated by the recent presence of Kent Hughes in Russia.He scored in his last two games on December 19 and 21.The young prospect has not had consistent quality playing time this season, but he does occasionally play good minutes, as he did during the game on December 21.He played nearly 16 minutes in that 3-2 overtime victory.On this Christmas Day, Demidov and SKA Saint Petersburg faced the powerful CSKA Moscow.

And the Montreal Canadiens’ prospect picked up right where he left off and continues to impress the Canadiens’ management with his 3rd goal in as many games.

Additionally, Demidov also collected an assist in a very intense matchup.As for being an intense game, it was quite something.

CSKA Moscow initially started the game like lions, scoring no less than… 5 unanswered goals in the first period.

During that first engagement, Roman Rotenberg changed goalies twice.

Afterward, SKA gradually got their engine running, but it was too little, too late, as Demidov’s team ultimately fell 6-5.

However, Demidov’s performance surely gave good reasons to play him more often.

Demidov was used on our first PP unit there. CSKA do return to full strength. We came close a couple of times during those two minutes, with Vasily Glotov and Grigorenko denied by Prosvetov (0:5) #hcSKA — SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) December 25, 2024

#gohabsgo Ivan Demidov forces a turnover, then snipes a one-timer to bring SKA within two goals. pic.twitter.com/XoDZoCJtNK — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) December 25, 2024

1 goal and 1 assist, in addition to playing 15:34, is worth its weight in gold.Rotenberg even used him for 55 seconds on the power play during the game, in addition to having him on the first unit.Below is his Christmas goal that brought much hope to SKA, as the team was dangerously close to catching up with their opponents.

You can see the turnover that Demidov created by using his body to separate his opponent from the puck, then going on to finish Mikhail Grigorenko’s pass.

Demidov is not only talented, but he also knows how to use his body and is very smart, allowing him to create such opportunities.

We know Demidov is a magician with the puck, but seeing him involved in all aspects must be very appealing to the Canadiens’ management.

Rotenberg must also have been pleased with the young forward’s performance and may be inclined to use him more on the power play.

