3 goals in 3 matches: Ivan Demidov is unstoppable

3 goals in 3 matches: Ivan Demidov is unstoppableMichaël Petit
And the Montreal Canadiens’ prospect picked up right where he left off and continues to impress the Canadiens’ management with his 3rd goal in as many games.
CSKA Moscow initially started the game like lions, scoring no less than… 5 unanswered goals in the first period.
Afterward, SKA gradually got their engine running, but it was too little, too late, as Demidov’s team ultimately fell 6-5.
However, Demidov’s performance surely gave good reasons to play him more often.
Demidov was used on our first PP unit there.
CSKA do return to full strength. We came close a couple of times during those two minutes, with Vasily Glotov and Grigorenko denied by Prosvetov (0:5) #hcSKA
— SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) December 25, 2024
#gohabsgo Ivan Demidov forces a turnover, then snipes a one-timer to bring SKA within two goals. pic.twitter.com/XoDZoCJtNK
— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) December 25, 2024
You can see the turnover that Demidov created by using his body to separate his opponent from the puck, then going on to finish Mikhail Grigorenko’s pass.
We know Demidov is a magician with the puck, but seeing him involved in all aspects must be very appealing to the Canadiens’ management.
Rotenberg must also have been pleased with the young forward’s performance and may be inclined to use him more on the power play.
