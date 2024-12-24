Top-5: Nikita Kucherov expelled from the game for a vicious kneeing on Matthew Tkachuk.Mathis Therrien
Here’s the goal.
Kucherov starts the night with a backhand beauty! pic.twitter.com/o3uAqhdU9S
And here’s Kucherov’s dirty hit, which cost him a five-minute major penalty and an ejection from the game.
Nikita Kucherov was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing Matthew Tkachuk. pic.twitter.com/0sdE7gSgOb
Let’s see now if Kucherov will be suspended for this clearly deliberate and disgusting act.
With 3 assists tonight, Sidney Crosby has tied Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins franchise history (1,033).
Once in a generation pic.twitter.com/xVZchs1zGR
Here’s the pass that allowed Crosby to tie Lemieux.
Sidney Crosby ties Mario Lemieux for the most assists in Penguins history pic.twitter.com/PZwv15NkoG
It speaks volumes about Sidney Crosby’s career and how much of a legend he is in the sport.
Indeed, Jacob Markstrom (and even Jake Allen) is really solid in front of the Devils’ net, regardless of the action he faces.
This was the case in the last two games, as the Devils’ goaltender has now recorded two consecutive shutouts with 12 saves each.
Indeed, they taunted Kaapo Kakko’s selection in 2019 by showing on the big screen the reaction of Rangers fans during that selection, then showing Jack Hughes on the bench smiling.
#NJDevils just played #NYR fans’ Kakko 2019 draft celebration and then Jack Hughes smiling on the video board. This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/rAQWroaj9O
The Devils fans also chanted Kaapo Kakko’s name throughout the evening.
It’s a long, cold walk to Emerald and no one could blame Islanders fans tonight.
And sure Jonny, I’ve seen Rangers fans leave this early my entire life. One Cup in 80+ years has an impact. https://t.co/vLYalDOuDC
This is a harsh defeat for the Patrick Roy’s Islanders, who remain five points out of the playoff picture while having the worst special teams in the entire NHL.
#Isles Patrick Roy pulled his goalie down 5-1 with 11+ minutes in the 3rd and honestly, I don’t hate it.
“I don’t think we were as bad as the score showed.” – Patrick Roy postgame.
Full quote in video via @IslesMSGN #Isles pic.twitter.com/vVlNpPciVj
The two former Oilers seem to be thriving with the Blues, especially in Holloway’s case.
And now this season, before yesterday’s game, Holloway had already surpassed his career best with more goals (10) and more points (19) in 35 games with the Blues.
FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK FOR DYLAN HOLLOWAY!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Z06OtPzm57
In short, Holloway seems to be really enjoying his time in St. Louis, and it’s great to see the 14th overall pick in the 2020 draft bloom like this at age 23.
Overtime
– Ouch. John Gibson had to leave the game after this incident. Hopefully, he is not seriously injured.
Ducks goalie John Gibson is forced to leave tonight’s game after the blade of a Vegas player’s stick goes into his mask pic.twitter.com/6lTfhWGkYa
– Elias Pettersson’s health status remains to be monitored closely with the Canucks.
Was Named the Game’s 1st Star…and obviously did not come out for the announcement after the game. https://t.co/KAp9xPdrjH
– Here are all the results from yesterday.
That’s a wrap on a 13-game Monday. The NHL’s three-day holiday break is now set to start before games return Friday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/EFjaaT0uBj pic.twitter.com/Vv0bYSEYku
– Here are the top scorers from yesterday.
– On the agenda tonight: Christmas Eve!