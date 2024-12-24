Top-5: Nikita Kucherov expelled from the game for a vicious kneeing on Matthew Tkachuk.

Yesterday, on this last day of action in the National Hockey League before the holiday break, we had 13 games.26 teams were therefore in action one last time before going to unwrap their gifts.Here are the various highlights that caught our attention yesterday.The Battle of Florida was on the agenda last night, and true to form, it did not disappoint.Indeed, we know that the two teams do not like each other, which always results in a lot of intensity and animosity.Even the star players get involved in the physical and dirty play in this type of game.This was the case last night, as after scoring his 15th goal of the season and 50th point in 30 games, Nikita Kucherov delivered a vicious knee hit to Matthew Tkachuk.

Here’s the goal.

Kucherov starts the night with a backhand beauty! pic.twitter.com/o3uAqhdU9S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 24, 2024

And here’s Kucherov’s dirty hit, which cost him a five-minute major penalty and an ejection from the game.

Nikita Kucherov was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing Matthew Tkachuk. pic.twitter.com/0sdE7gSgOb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 24, 2024

Fortunately for the Panthers, Tkachuk returned to the game, so it was more fear than harm.

Let’s see now if Kucherov will be suspended for this clearly deliberate and disgusting act.

With 3 assists tonight, Sidney Crosby has tied Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins franchise history (1,033). Once in a generation pic.twitter.com/xVZchs1zGR — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 24, 2024

As for the game itself, the Lightning won 4-0, with Jonas Johansson stopping all 36 shots from the Panthers.Last night, while the Pittsburgh Penguins enjoyed a 7-3 victory against their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, Sidney Crosby achieved quite a feat.Sure, he got four points, but what stands out is that he registered three assists.With his three assists, Crosby tied Mario Lemieux and equaled the franchise record for the most assists in Pittsburgh Penguins history.Crosby and Lemieux both have 1,033 assists.

Here’s the pass that allowed Crosby to tie Lemieux.

Sidney Crosby ties Mario Lemieux for the most assists in Penguins history pic.twitter.com/PZwv15NkoG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 24, 2024

This is quite an achievement to catch up to Mario Lemieux in a statistic.

It speaks volumes about Sidney Crosby’s career and how much of a legend he is in the sport.

The New Jersey Devils are back in full force this season, largely due to having solved their major goaltending issue from last season that cost them a playoff spot.

Indeed, Jacob Markstrom (and even Jake Allen) is really solid in front of the Devils’ net, regardless of the action he faces.

Sometimes, Markstrom needs to save a game, but other times, he barely has to do anything to help his team.

This was the case in the last two games, as the Devils’ goaltender has now recorded two consecutive shutouts with 12 saves each.

On Saturday, in a 3-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and last night in a 5-0 victory against the New York Rangers.Speaking of the Rangers, things are not getting better in New York, as even with shaking things up by trading Kaapo Kakko or benching Chris Kreider , the Rangers continue to lose miserably.The Rangers are currently five points out of the playoffs and have only two points more than the Montreal Canadiens, with the same number of games played.In short, things are really bad for the Blue Shirts, and the New Jersey Devils did not hesitate to mock them last night.

Indeed, they taunted Kaapo Kakko’s selection in 2019 by showing on the big screen the reaction of Rangers fans during that selection, then showing Jack Hughes on the bench smiling.

#NJDevils just played #NYR fans’ Kakko 2019 draft celebration and then Jack Hughes smiling on the video board. This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/rAQWroaj9O — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 23, 2024

The Devils fans also chanted Kaapo Kakko’s name throughout the evening.

It’s a long, cold walk to Emerald and no one could blame Islanders fans tonight.

And sure Jonny, I’ve seen Rangers fans leave this early my entire life. One Cup in 80+ years has an impact. https://t.co/vLYalDOuDC — Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL) December 24, 2024

In short, nothing is going well for the Rangers, much to the delight of their rivals.And there you have it, the Buffalo Sabres have finally won a hockey game, as they ended their streak of 13 consecutive losses by demolishing the New York Islanders 7-1.The Sabres managed to get Islanders fans to leave well before the end of the game.

This is a harsh defeat for the Patrick Roy’s Islanders, who remain five points out of the playoff picture while having the worst special teams in the entire NHL.

#Isles Patrick Roy pulled his goalie down 5-1 with 11+ minutes in the 3rd and honestly, I don’t hate it. — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) December 24, 2024

“I don’t think we were as bad as the score showed.” – Patrick Roy postgame. Full quote in video via @IslesMSGN #Isles pic.twitter.com/vVlNpPciVj — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 24, 2024

Patrick Roy did everything he could to get his team back in the game, pulling his goalie with 11 minutes remaining in the game while trailing 5-1.It should also be noted that despite the 7-1 loss, Roy stated that his team did not play as poorly as the score indicated.Since joining the St. Louis Blues via the offer sheets submitted to the Edmonton Oilers, Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg have really blossomed.

The two former Oilers seem to be thriving with the Blues, especially in Holloway’s case.

In 89 career games with the Oilers, Holloway had only nine goals and 18 points in the regular season.

And now this season, before yesterday’s game, Holloway had already surpassed his career best with more goals (10) and more points (19) in 35 games with the Blues.

FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK FOR DYLAN HOLLOWAY! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Z06OtPzm57 — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2024

And yesterday, the former Oilers player scored his first career hat trick in a 4-0 win for the St. Louis Blues against the Detroit Red Wings.

In short, Holloway seems to be really enjoying his time in St. Louis, and it’s great to see the 14th overall pick in the 2020 draft bloom like this at age 23.

Overtime

– Ouch. John Gibson had to leave the game after this incident. Hopefully, he is not seriously injured.

Ducks goalie John Gibson is forced to leave tonight’s game after the blade of a Vegas player’s stick goes into his mask pic.twitter.com/6lTfhWGkYa — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) December 24, 2024

– Elias Pettersson’s health status remains to be monitored closely with the Canucks.

Was Named the Game’s 1st Star…and obviously did not come out for the announcement after the game. https://t.co/KAp9xPdrjH — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) December 24, 2024

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

That’s a wrap on a 13-game Monday. The NHL’s three-day holiday break is now set to start before games return Friday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/EFjaaT0uBj pic.twitter.com/Vv0bYSEYku — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2024

– Here are the top scorers from yesterday.

– On the agenda tonight: Christmas Eve!