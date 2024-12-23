« No comment »: Mathieu Olivier refuses to speak about Patrik Laine’s remarks.

With his comments earlier today, let’s say Patrik Laine did not make any friends in Columbus.

First, the Jackets reportedly canceled their tribute planned for him . And during the intermission, Marc Denis asked Mathieu Olivier if the team was playing more intensely (especially towards Laine) to make him eat his words.

His response: “no comment.”

Marc Denis: “It seems like your team has been targeting Patrik Laine tonight. Does it have (anything to do) with his comments earlier today perhaps?” Mathieu Olivier: “No comment…” pic.twitter.com/fa3pO9HqzN — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 24, 2024

Laine gets his bells rung at the start of the game pic.twitter.com/yGSElN9NWd — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 24, 2024

At the beginning of the game, the big number 92 was hit multiple times.In this sequence, he was flattened on the ice:Moreover, he was not back on the bench at the start of the second period.We hope that his injury is not too serious.

The fact that Olivier said “no comment” is much more significant than if he had said that Columbus didn’t care about his comments and that the club was playing its game.

By giving such a response, I understand that he meant: yes, but I’m not talking about it. It’s worth noting that Olivier and Laine were good friends in Columbus, but today it’s different.

The Blue Jackets really took the comments badly, then.

Imagine if a former Canadiens player had said that about Montreal… It would have definitely made waves.

Overtime

The one who was traded for Laine, Jordan Harris, took advantage of his former team visiting the city to score his first goal with the Jackets.

Of course…