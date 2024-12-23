« No comment »: Mathieu Olivier refuses to speak about Patrik Laine’s remarks.Raphael Simard
With his comments earlier today, let’s say Patrik Laine did not make any friends in Columbus.
His response: “no comment.”
Marc Denis: “It seems like your team has been targeting Patrik Laine tonight. Does it have (anything to do) with his comments earlier today perhaps?”
Mathieu Olivier: “No comment…” pic.twitter.com/fa3pO9HqzN
Laine gets his bells rung at the start of the game pic.twitter.com/yGSElN9NWd
The fact that Olivier said “no comment” is much more significant than if he had said that Columbus didn’t care about his comments and that the club was playing its game.
By giving such a response, I understand that he meant: yes, but I’m not talking about it. It’s worth noting that Olivier and Laine were good friends in Columbus, but today it’s different.
Imagine if a former Canadiens player had said that about Montreal… It would have definitely made waves.
Jordan Harris scores against his former teammates and it’s 3-1 for the Blue Jackets! pic.twitter.com/YoTse8hJ9b
