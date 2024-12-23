Patrik Laine requested a trade from the Jackets because he was tired of losing.

Since Patrik Laine returned to the game, the Canadiens have not lost. At least, they haven’t lost as much as before.

Montreal has only lost three times in nine games. And in those nine games, Laine, the third star last week, scored eight goals, all on the power play. He is helping the team to win, and that’s what matters to him. The Finn doesn’t like to lose, which is why he requested a trade from the Jackets.

Indeed, as noted in Aaron Portzline’s excellent article on The Athletic, the CH winger wants to win, and he felt that not all players and management members in Columbus shared the same mentality as him.

The Athletic: Patrik Laine, set to face the Blue Jackets for the first time with #GoHabsGo, said he asked for a trade because #CBJ weren’t committed to winning. “I was tired of losing and just giving up when it’s December to start focusing on next year.”https://t.co/dzou0b4CZm — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 23, 2024

“If he didn’t like losing, then why did he agree to be traded to the Canadiens, Raph?”

First of all, Montreal was not on his list of 10 teams he didn’t want to be traded to. Secondly, although it is ironic to want to win and be traded to a worse team than his former one, there is a winning mentality in Montreal.

Laine told Portzline (The Athletic) that even in losses, he feels the players are giving their all to win.

I feel like we were doing the same thing year after year. I was tired of losing and giving up when it’s December and we should start focusing on next year. I don’t intend to do that. As a player, it’s frustrating to try to win when some people aren’t like that. – Patrik Laine

In Columbus, that was not the case.

Tonight, the Finn will play his first game against his former club. He doesn’t know if he will be warmly welcomed, but if not, he doesn’t really care.

He is there to play hockey with his new team, he is happy here, and for the rest, he doesn’t worry.

It would be great to leave them behind [in the standings]. – Patrik Laine

In brief

With a win in regulation, the Canadiens (31 points) could pass the Jackets (32 points) in the standings. For Laine, only the victory matters tonight.

