Chris Kreider will be sidelined by the Rangers today (even though he is healthy)Marc-Olivier Cook
Oh boy…
Chris Kreider will not play this afternoon as his team faces the Devils. And it’s not because he’s injured…
He has only 12 points (11 goals) in 30 games, and now, Peter Laviolette has decided that it’s enough.
Chris Kreider is out of the Rangers lineup on Monday. He has 2 goals in his past 3 games, with New York having lost 9 of them. pic.twitter.com/PPJPHYcvsm
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 23, 2024
We’ve seen him wear a letter on his jersey in recent years, which is why Laviolette’s decision is significant.
Let’s remember that before being traded to Seattle, Kaapo Kakko said he was not happy to have been a healthy scratch by Laviolette when he “wasn’t the worst” player on the team.
This stirred controversy because he pointed his finger at his coach in front of reporters. He was traded a few days later…
That said, maybe Kakko’s comments reached Laviolette’s ears.
This clearly did not fall on deaf ears… And Laviolette is doing what he can to keep his job.
It remains to be seen if the decision will pay off…
Follow-Up
Yesterday’s game against the Hurricanes was broadcast on TVA Sports, and Sébastien Goulet, who described the game, said he barely saw Kreider throughout the evening:
I hardly mentioned his name yesterday. https://t.co/GnkJbL4FqY
— Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) December 23, 2024