Joshua Roy has scored seven points in eight games since his recall to Laval.

Joshua Roy had the opportunity to showcase himself with the Canadiens after starting the season in the American Hockey League.

He played four games with the CH… And he was invisible.

The organization then decided to assign him to Laval, which was the right decision when looking at his performance since his demotion.

The forward has participated in eight games with the Rocket since the beginning of December, and it’s going well.

One goal against Syracuse (December 4)

One goal against Toronto (December 6)

One assist against Toronto (December 7)

No points against Rochester (December 11)

No points against Hartford (December 14)

No points against Bridgeport (December 15)

One goal and one assist against Belleville (December 20)

One goal and one assist against Springfield (December 22)

He has seven points in his last eight games, even though he has been blanked three times:

The Canadiens’ prospect has now collected 23 points (in 25 games) since the start of the season in the American Hockey League.

That’s a nice production for a 21-year-old player:

It’s good in terms of points and production, but there is one aspect that Roy needs to work on in his game.

I’m talking about his consistency, and we have a clear example of this since he was sent back to Laval.

The forward is seen as an offensive player who is also capable of being responsible in all three zones of the ice (he had a defensive role at the World Junior Championship), but he is also viewed as a guy who doesn’t show up every night.

Because Roy has the skills and talent to play in the NHL. He held his own last year and did well (nine points in 23 games) and looked like he belonged at times.

But if he was cut by the Canadiens at the start of the season… It’s mainly because he didn’t have a good camp and because he was inconsistent during camp. He arrived in September with the mentality of a guy who already had a spot on the roster, and it cost him a position.

It’s up to him to prove he can maintain the same level of effort night after night. It’s by playing with intensity in every game that he will have the opportunity to be recalled, and it’s by playing with intensity consistently that he will have a great career in the NHL.

In Brief

Because again, the talent is there.

