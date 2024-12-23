Top-5: Two-point match for… goalkeeper Pyotr Kochetkov

Top-5: Two-point match for… goalkeeper Pyotr KochetkovMarc-Olivier Cook
Let’s see what happened:
Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl became the first two players to record 20 points this December and helped each of their teams earn a League-best eighth win in the final month of 2024.#NHLStats: https://t.co/z2MyZARzvy pic.twitter.com/4uQXPCNwC4
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 23, 2024
1 : Two-point game for… Pyotr Kochetkov
You don’t see that often in the NHL.
But yesterday, Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov helped his team win 3-1 against the Rangers… While accumulating two assists in the game.
KOCHETKOV MULTI-POINT GAME ALERT
He becomes just the fourth goalie since 2017 to have a two-point night! pic.twitter.com/y6iEDSsj25
— NHL (@NHL) December 22, 2024
In all this, it’s also another loss for the Rangers…
2 : The Revenge of Dubois
After the game, the Quebecer said it felt good… Because he remembers last year:
Pierre-Luc Dubois got the gold chain as the Capitals’ Player of the Game. Also the first star tonight against his former Kings.
“You remember some of the things that happened last year and you just wanna win.”
Finally at home with the #ALLCAPS. pic.twitter.com/9rS8pDXKe9
— Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) December 23, 2024
Dubois isn’t tearing it up in Washington, but he has still tallied 25 points in his first 33 games of the season.
3 : A painful loss for the Sens
Zach Hyman took advantage of the Senators’ visit to score in his 6th straight game. He has nine goals in his last nine outings:
Hyman scores in his 6th straight game! pic.twitter.com/hy2cVYr4SD
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 23, 2024
But that’s not what stands out in the match.
The Senators ultimately lost 3-1… And the fact that they lost goaltender Linus Ullmark is really painful.
Linus Ullmark will not return tonight after sustaining an injury.
(HT @Media_Sens) pic.twitter.com/vqwk9zBcnp
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 23, 2024
4 : Hat trick for Joel Kiviranta
Joel Kiviranta collects the first regular-season hatty of his career!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/M7010LKGGn
— NHL (@NHL) December 23, 2024
5 : A first for Kakko with his new team
Let’s stay in the Avalanche vs Kraken match because something happened on the Seattle side.
Kakko bombs it off the face-off! pic.twitter.com/lP3tW7oicX
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 23, 2024
I can’t wait to see if he can blossom in Seattle because he has the talent for it.
Overtime
– I love it.
Holiday hugs from Skinner and @GenePrincipe pic.twitter.com/7TdYQj5Pw9
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 23, 2024
– Well done.
THE DUCKS SCORE THREE UNANSWERED TO TIE IT AND WIN IN A SHOOTOUT pic.twitter.com/TlLn6nf4Ct
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 23, 2024
– Nice goal.
Brayden Point stays hot
He’s now got 18 points in the last eight games!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/b7NDgRvDq0
— NHL (@NHL) December 23, 2024
– Wow!
À VOIR: malgré la défaite du Lightning, Vasilevskiy a réalisé un véritable vol. pic.twitter.com/k3eLi5jLz2
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 23, 2024
– The top scorers of the night:
– Several games today in the NHL, including the Canadiens’ game: