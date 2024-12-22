The relationship between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson is tense.Jonathan Di Gregorio
Former #Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau, via @OverDrive1050, on Elias Pettersson & J.T. Miller:
“It is a problem, and I knew they had a little bit of a problem between them before I got there, but I thought that was all straightened out and everything. So, I’m hoping it was a… pic.twitter.com/J1CRLjVPSi
— Grady Sas (@GradySas) December 20, 2024
J.T. Miller is asked multiple questions surrounding his connection with Elias Pettersson.
“You guys in a sense have created this thing…I can bring out Petey and we can do the interview together if that’ll make you guys happy.” #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TbWCsS2qnt
— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 22, 2024
“I don’t know why people still try and make s**t up.”
Elias Pettersson addresses the reported rift between him and J.T. Miller. pic.twitter.com/6DblnvHSlZ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2024
And it is not only the team’s performance that suffers, but also that of the two players.
Since Miller’s return to play, Pettersson has no points in six games after maintaining a pace of nearly a point per game since the start of the season (26 points in 27 games).
On Miller’s side, it is slightly better with four points since his return, but only one in his last four games.
In brief
– Never easy to learn.
On the @BasuAndGodin podcast, Arpon Basu says that Arber Xhekaj, Kaiden Guhle, Michael Pezzetta were all passengers in Justin Barron’s car when he got a call from Jeff Gorton. They walked out of the car while Gorton told Barron that he had been traded to Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Hy2szBMqlb
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 23, 2024
– Hutson fifth in assists.
NHL assist leaders among defensemen:
T1 – Quinn Hughes (32)
T1 – Cale Makar (32)
3 – Josh Morrissey (28)
4 – Adam Fox (25)
5 – Lane Hutson (24) pic.twitter.com/OXa1ym5E9C
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 23, 2024
– First for Kakko with the Kraken.
Kaapo Kakko has his first goal with the @SeattleKraken
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/Y5mcFIUds1
— NHL (@NHL) December 23, 2024
– How to make your former team regret it!
Yaroslav Askarov since the trade:
AHL: 9-4-1, .938
NHL: 1-0-2, .928
The Nashville Predators, meanwhile: 10-17-7 (30th in NHL)
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 22, 2024
– Hyman is on fire.
Zach Hyman has scored in 6 straight games, has 10 goals in his last 9 games. Team Canada may need to reconsider some things…#LetsGoOilers
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 23, 2024