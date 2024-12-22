The relationship between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson is tense.

Former #Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau, via @OverDrive1050, on Elias Pettersson & J.T. Miller: “It is a problem, and I knew they had a little bit of a problem between them before I got there, but I thought that was all straightened out and everything. So, I’m hoping it was a… pic.twitter.com/J1CRLjVPSi — Grady Sas (@GradySas) December 20, 2024

J.T. Miller is asked multiple questions surrounding his connection with Elias Pettersson. “You guys in a sense have created this thing…I can bring out Petey and we can do the interview together if that’ll make you guys happy.” #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TbWCsS2qnt — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 22, 2024

“I don’t know why people still try and make s**t up.” Elias Pettersson addresses the reported rift between him and J.T. Miller. pic.twitter.com/6DblnvHSlZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2024

Things are not going well for the Vancouver Canucks right now.The team has only two wins in its last eight games (2-3-3) despite J.T. Miller returning to play six games ago. As a result, the Canucks have only one point ahead of the Dallas Stars and the last playoff spot.And like problems rarely come alone, several rumors are resurfacing about the tense relationship between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.The two star players have had a difficult relationship for some time now, according to Bruce Boudreau, who coached the Canucks for two seasons before being fired in January 2024.According to the former coach, the problems between the two players date back before he arrived at the helm of the team, as they have been teammates since the 2019-20 season.Of course, both players deny the rumors and claim that there is no problem between them.However, it is rare to see professionals air their dirty laundry in public, and since there is rarely smoke without fire, it is not hard to see that something is off in the Vancouver locker room.

And it is not only the team’s performance that suffers, but also that of the two players.

Since Miller’s return to play, Pettersson has no points in six games after maintaining a pace of nearly a point per game since the start of the season (26 points in 27 games).

On Miller’s side, it is slightly better with four points since his return, but only one in his last four games.

However, if the British Columbia club wants to ensure its participation in the spring tournament and make some progress, they need to make sure that their two star players are happy and ready to give their best performance.So, it is a problem that the organization needs to resolve quickly before it becomes a real distraction, but what is the solution?Can current coach Rick Tocchet resolve the conflict between the two players? Or should the management sacrifice one of the two players via a trade, and in that case, might they risk losing on the potential return of a transaction because of the current situation?In short, another interesting story to follow.

