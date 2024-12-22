Hockey: A fierce battle between a father and his son

Hockey is an intense sport. Physical contact and the speed of the game can sometimes lead to certain outbursts of violence. For example, dropping the gloves against your father or son who plays for the opposing team during an amateur hockey match…

FATHER AND SON CHUCK KNUCKS!! ONLY IN SASKATCHEWAN pic.twitter.com/VvCnYGVHZz — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 22, 2024

What, huh? Yes, you read that right! Earlier in the day, a father, Chris Ewen, and his son, Tyler Driedger, fought each other during a game in the senior league of Saskatchewan.This lovely scene of familial love was offered to us when the two men, aged 47 and 27 respectively, engaged in a furious fight exchanging several solid punches.Unfortunately, we do not see what led to the fight in the video excerpt. Was it overly intense gameplay or just an outburst or lingering family issues on the ice?Because it seems like someone possibly had a chip on their shoulder, but we can only speculate here.

In any case, it’s likely to make for a somewhat awkward Christmas gathering. Maybe not someone to invite over for the evening…

Christmas morning is gonna be VERY interesting in this household Saskatchewan senior hockey is just different, there’s a 20 year age gap between Chris Ewen (47) and Tyler Dreiger (27) and the father/son duo still scrapped (via @MondayNooner, ashewen22/IG) pic.twitter.com/X7YYHp6toT — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 22, 2024

We can also question the woman in the unfortunate position of being the wife and mother who might be caught in this strange conflict.

Or maybe it’s a “normal” situation in the Ewen family, one that’s already behind them and what happens at the rink stays at the rink.

Because, let’s face it, while it’s not common to see a father and son face off in a sporting competition, regardless of the level, it’s downright weird to witness a father-son fight, even in hockey.

And a tad disturbing.

It seems to me that in life, one should never be able to say the phrase: “I fought with my dad/my kid” in a healthy father-son relationship…

In Brief

And usually, angry parents are in the stands, not on the ice.In short, I recommend resolving your dad/son issues with a good discussion or a therapist, but not by dropping the gloves on the ice!

