Hockey: A fierce battle between a father and his son

Hockey: A fierce battle between a father and his sonJonathan Di Gregorio
Hockey is an intense sport. Physical contact and the speed of the game can sometimes lead to certain outbursts of violence. For example, dropping the gloves against your father or son who plays for the opposing team during an amateur hockey match…
FATHER AND SON CHUCK KNUCKS!! ONLY IN SASKATCHEWAN pic.twitter.com/VvCnYGVHZz
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 22, 2024
In any case, it’s likely to make for a somewhat awkward Christmas gathering. Maybe not someone to invite over for the evening…
Christmas morning is gonna be VERY interesting in this household
Saskatchewan senior hockey is just different, there’s a 20 year age gap between Chris Ewen (47) and Tyler Dreiger (27) and the father/son duo still scrapped
(via @MondayNooner, ashewen22/IG) pic.twitter.com/X7YYHp6toT
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 22, 2024
Or maybe it’s a “normal” situation in the Ewen family, one that’s already behind them and what happens at the rink stays at the rink.
Because, let’s face it, while it’s not common to see a father and son face off in a sporting competition, regardless of the level, it’s downright weird to witness a father-son fight, even in hockey.
It seems to me that in life, one should never be able to say the phrase: “I fought with my dad/my kid” in a healthy father-son relationship…
