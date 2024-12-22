It’s worrying to see Logan Mailloux on the second power play.

Several supporters of the Montreal Canadiens place a lot of hope in Logan Mailloux.His first season in the professional ranks last year impressed many.He scored no less than 14 goals and totaled 47 points in 72 games.This season, he did well with the big club (three points in five games) but had to return to the AHL.He started the season very well down there, like the rest of the Rocket, who kept winning.However, it has been much tough for the young defenseman lately.

He is currently going through a tough stretch, having only recorded one assist in his last 11 games, including this afternoon’s game.

Quite different performance when comparing this to his 12 points in his first seven games with Laval.On this Sunday afternoon, the Rocket hosted the Springfield Thunderbirds, and the Rocket completely dominated their opponents.

Pascal Vincent’s team ultimately won the game 3-1.

Victory for the #Rocket 3-1 over Springfield With this win and Cleveland’s loss, Laval is on top of the North Division going into the Christmas break #AHL. — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 22, 2024

Logan Mailloux is no longer on the Rocket’s power play. Noel Hoefenmayer and Adam Engström are preferred on the two waves today. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 22, 2024

Sean Farrell opened the scoring in the first period, while Joshua Roy doubled the lead in the third.Matt Luff quickly narrowed the gap before Laurent Dauphin secured the victory into an empty net.Joshua Roy earned his second point of the game on the third goal, and Connor Hughes was solid again in front of his net.During this match, Anthony Marcotte thought that Logan Mailloux had been removed from both waves of the power play.He quickly corrected himself upon seeing Mailloux finally join the second wave.However, this should not be taken lightly in the case of the right-shot defenseman.

To see a defenseman who scored 14 goals last year as a rookie being demoted to the second PP does not bode well…

It is newcomer Noel Hoefenmayer, acquired in the Jacob Perreault trade, who has taken over the first unit of the PP Mailloux needs to bounce back quickly, as his future in Montreal could be more complex than he thinks.Speaking of Montreal, with the current team, there is not much room for Mailloux to play up top, hoping that he finds his wings.The power play is currently doing well and as long as Hutson and Matheson are there, there will be no space for Mailloux on the power play.Additionally, the defensive brigade is well stocked with the recent acquisition of Alexandre Carrier.If anything, Carrier could also be tried on the PP one day, as he handles the puck very well and makes smart decisions.He has a certain offensive flair that could come in handy if Martin St-Louis ever wanted to make changes to his second wave.

In short, Mailloux needs to get his act together quickly; otherwise, his development could take a hit, and that’s not good for anyone.

In brief

