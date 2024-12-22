It’s worrying to see Logan Mailloux on the second power play.Michaël Petit
He is currently going through a tough stretch, having only recorded one assist in his last 11 games, including this afternoon’s game.
Pascal Vincent’s team ultimately won the game 3-1.
Victory for the #Rocket 3-1 over Springfield
With this win and Cleveland’s loss, Laval is on top of the North Division going into the Christmas break #AHL.
— Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 22, 2024
Logan Mailloux is no longer on the Rocket’s power play. Noel Hoefenmayer and Adam Engström are preferred on the two waves today.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 22, 2024
To see a defenseman who scored 14 goals last year as a rookie being demoted to the second PP does not bode well…
In short, Mailloux needs to get his act together quickly; otherwise, his development could take a hit, and that’s not good for anyone.
In brief
– Very interesting. What do you think?
That would be insane https://t.co/leBQSIxFsu
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 22, 2024
– Incredible: a father and son come to blows in Saskatchewan
FATHER AND SON CHUCK KNUCKS!! ONLY IN SASKATCHEWAN pic.twitter.com/VvCnYGVHZz
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 22, 2024
– That’s good
We’ve got Elves vs. Reindeer for holiday Mites on Ice. pic.twitter.com/SSu6qQtSnA
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 22, 2024