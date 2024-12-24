Sean Avery wants to become the head coach of the Rangers

In the category of “how to self-destruct in a few months,” the Rangers deserve a gold medal, or even ten. This downfall began with the public exit of general manager Chris Drury, who had threatened some of his players with a trade and told his peers that he was open to exchanges.

Since then, Jacob Trouba and Kappo Kakko have been traded, and the Rangers continue to sink in the standings.

In the midst of this disaster, Sean Avery believes he has the solution to turn the ship around.

After seeing his name mentioned by Paul Bissonnette as a potential replacement for Drury, here he is claiming to have had a discussion with Drury about the head coach position.

“I have officially submitted my application for the head coach position of the New York Rangers. I have already reached out to those I would like to have with me behind the bench” – Sean Avery

The former pest of the Rangers even mentioned that he is considering having a co-head coach, Steve Ott, and sharing duties with him.

This story is quite incredible. Having official discussions for a replacement for Peter Laviolette, who is still the head coach, might signal the end for Drury.

Perhaps also for Laviolette, who is watching his team collapse.

Today, the Rangers faced the Devils in the afternoon in Newark, and the result was disastrous.

The Rangers lost 5-0 and only took 12 shots on the opposing net. The atmosphere was already tense in the New York camp before the game, as Kris Kreider was left out of the lineup.

The Rangers had just lost to the Hurricanes yesterday, and it soured again today. How long will this last?

One thing is certain, the soup is hot in the Big Apple, very hot.

