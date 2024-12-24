Igor Shesterkin is better than Carey Price was, according to Alex Kovalev

Igor Shesterkin is better than Carey Price was, according to Alex KovalevPablo Herrera-Vergara
“Shesterkin is better. He reads the game better.” – Alex Kovalev
Despite the great player that Kovalev was in the NHL, it’s hard to agree with him on this. Without taking anything away from Shesterkin, who is an excellent goaltender, Carey Price rarely had a good team in front of him and consistently ranked among the top goalies in the NHL year after year.
It’s no wonder that other NHL teams considered him the most intimidating goalie to face.
Shesterkin is a very good goalie, but he won’t have the same aura. Will my viewpoint change in five years? Time will tell, but for now, if I had to choose one of the two goalies for a game, it would be Price.
Quick Hits
– Ouch!
Even though Chris Kreider was sidelined, the result is the same. A thirteenth loss in their last seventeen games for the @NYRangers who were shut out 5-0 by the @NJDevils @TVASports
– It’s getting more tense.
#NJDevils fans chanting “IGOR” (Quick is in goal) and #NYR fans chanting “Fire Drury” at Prudential Center
– Wow!
OH MY GOD.
The #NJDevils just played the video of Rangers fans cheering when Jack Hughes got drafted.
Jack bursted out into laughter when they showed him on the jumbotron. pic.twitter.com/a3bwQogl5j
