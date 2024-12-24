Igor Shesterkin is better than Carey Price was, according to Alex Kovalev

“Shesterkin is better. He reads the game better.” – Alex Kovalev

Alex Kovalev certainly speaks his mind. Just two weeks ago, he criticized Ivan Demidov for how little he was used by his coach. His opinion was contrary to that of most fans who see no other option but to wait for the year to end.Kovalev is once again going to raise eyebrows among CH fans with his most recent statement. In an interview with Responsible Gambling, he was asked which was the better goalie, Igor Shesterkin or Carey Price. Kovalev replied that it was the Russian goalie who was better.The former CH player stated that Price had success due to his size and positioning, while Shesterkin fights for every puck and reads the play better.He concluded by mentioning that Price relied too much on his defenders during cross-ice passes, while Shesterkin takes care of it himself.

Despite the great player that Kovalev was in the NHL, it’s hard to agree with him on this. Without taking anything away from Shesterkin, who is an excellent goaltender, Carey Price rarely had a good team in front of him and consistently ranked among the top goalies in the NHL year after year.

His team did not score enough in front of him for most of his career, but he found a way to lead his team to victory.

It’s no wonder that other NHL teams considered him the most intimidating goalie to face.

Shesterkin is a very good goalie, but he won’t have the same aura. Will my viewpoint change in five years? Time will tell, but for now, if I had to choose one of the two goalies for a game, it would be Price.

Quick Hits

– Ouch!

Even though Chris Kreider was sidelined, the result is the same. A thirteenth loss in their last seventeen games for the @NYRangers who were shut out 5-0 by the @NJDevils @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 23, 2024

– It’s getting more tense.

#NJDevils fans chanting “IGOR” (Quick is in goal) and #NYR fans chanting “Fire Drury” at Prudential Center — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 23, 2024

– Wow!