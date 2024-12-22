Top-5: Leon Draisaitl scores his 24th goal of the season and 4th game-winning goal in overtime.

Yesterday, we had 11 games in the National Hockey League, with 22 teams in action.In addition to the impressive 5 to 1 victory of the Montreal Canadiens against the Detroit Red Wings, other events caught the attention.Here is a summary of the highlights from that day.

1. A 24ᵉ goal and a 4ᵉ game-winning goal in overtime for Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl, as in every season, finds himself at the top of the NHL in almost all possible offensive statistics.Once again this season, Draisaitl is living up to his reputation, as he currently leads the NHL overall in goals with 24 to his credit.

In fact, it was last night that Draisaitl scored his 24ᵉ goal of the campaign, while netting his 4ᵉ game-winning goal in overtime of the season.

LEON IN OVERTIME Leon Draisaitl nets his fourth @Energizer OT winner of the season! pic.twitter.com/dEfPwySC03 — NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2024

To have already scored four game-winning goals in overtime at this point in the season is really impressive, and it shows how important and “clutch” Draisaitl is as a player.

Thanks to this goal, the Edmonton Oilers narrowly escaped against the San Jose Sharks with a score of 3 to 2.

It’s unfortunate for Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped 39 of the 42 shots directed at him.

The general manager of the New York Islanders is known for being quite special across the National Hockey League.

Whether it’s the prohibition of wearing a beard or having hair that is too long, Lamoriello upholds several such rules for his team.

And he isn’t just special when it comes to rules, but also in his way of acting.

Lou Lamoriello had his eyes on Alexander Romanov during pre-game pic.twitter.com/p5r2oofBCX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2024

For instance, last night, while former Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov was preparing for his game by visualizing from the bench, one could spot, a bit further away, a certain Lou Lamoriello intensely watching his Russian defender.

It’s really funny to see Lamoriello so intense in his stares, as it genuinely looks like he is spying on Romanov.

Fortunately for Romy, he had a very strong game, as he recorded two assists in a 6 to 3 victory for the Islanders against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It’s worth noting that Islanders defenseman Isaiah George, who hails from the Toronto area, scored his first goal in the NHL last night.

A special moment for Isaiah George! He’s got his first NHL goal! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/wD9ceMra7q — NHL (@NHL) December 22, 2024

3. Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL with a 4ᵉ shutout this season

One of the main reasons behind the Winnipeg Jets’ success this season can be found between the two posts in front of the net.

Indeed, Connor Hellebuyck has been truly sensational since the start of the season, and he proved it again last night by achieving his 4ᵉ shutout of the season.

Another @pepsi shutout for Connor Hellebuyck! He leads the League with his fourth of the season! pic.twitter.com/w69Xl1mgKq — NHL (@NHL) December 22, 2024

The Jets won 5 to 0 against the Minnesota Wild, who thus suffered their 4ᵉ consecutive defeat.

This 4th shutout for Hellebuyck allows him to take the lead in the NHL in this category.Since joining the Calgary Flames, things have been much more challenging for Jonathan Huberdeau.He has not been able to regain the production rhythm he had with the Florida Panthers, which is detrimental to his reputation across the NHL.

However, this season, even though he hasn’t returned to the same level, Huberdeau is performing well and especially better than during the last two seasons.

Indeed, he has 25 points, including 13 goals, in 34 games, a pace that will likely allow him to register his best season with the Flames.In fact, 13 goals is already one more than the 12 scored by the Quebecer in 81 games last season.

Huberdeau scored his 13ᵉ goal of the season last night with a magnificent solitary breakthrough against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6 to 4 victory.

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU! His 13th goal of the season is a shorthanded marker! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/LmtPP9VwWm — NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2024

In short, things are going well for Huberdeau this season, and that’s great.

The Ottawa Senators are currently situated in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings.This is an unusual situation for the Senators, who have been at the bottom for several seasons now.Ottawa is currently on a very good streak, and this continued yesterday, as the Senators secured a very significant overtime victory of 5 to 4 against the Canucks in Vancouver.

These two significant points have allowed the Senators to remain firmly in 8ᵉ place in the East, three points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Overtime

