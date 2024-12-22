Top-5: Leon Draisaitl scores his 24th goal of the season and 4th game-winning goal in overtime.Mathis Therrien
1. A 24ᵉ goal and a 4ᵉ game-winning goal in overtime for Draisaitl
In fact, it was last night that Draisaitl scored his 24ᵉ goal of the campaign, while netting his 4ᵉ game-winning goal in overtime of the season.
LEON IN OVERTIME
To have already scored four game-winning goals in overtime at this point in the season is really impressive, and it shows how important and “clutch” Draisaitl is as a player.
It’s unfortunate for Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped 39 of the 42 shots directed at him.
Whether it’s the prohibition of wearing a beard or having hair that is too long, Lamoriello upholds several such rules for his team.
And he isn’t just special when it comes to rules, but also in his way of acting.
It’s really funny to see Lamoriello so intense in his stares, as it genuinely looks like he is spying on Romanov.
It’s worth noting that Islanders defenseman Isaiah George, who hails from the Toronto area, scored his first goal in the NHL last night.
A special moment for Isaiah George! He’s got his first NHL goal!
3. Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL with a 4ᵉ shutout this season
One of the main reasons behind the Winnipeg Jets’ success this season can be found between the two posts in front of the net.
Indeed, Connor Hellebuyck has been truly sensational since the start of the season, and he proved it again last night by achieving his 4ᵉ shutout of the season.
The Jets won 5 to 0 against the Minnesota Wild, who thus suffered their 4ᵉ consecutive defeat.
However, this season, even though he hasn’t returned to the same level, Huberdeau is performing well and especially better than during the last two seasons.
Huberdeau scored his 13ᵉ goal of the season last night with a magnificent solitary breakthrough against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6 to 4 victory.
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU!
His 13th goal of the season is a shorthanded marker!
In short, things are going well for Huberdeau this season, and that’s great.
There’s no stopping the @Senators!
These two significant points have allowed the Senators to remain firmly in 8ᵉ place in the East, three points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Overtime
