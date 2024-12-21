Skip to content
Second victory in two nights for the CH against the Wings

 Raphael Simard
After a win in Detroit last night, the CH returned to action tonight against the same Red Wings.

This time, the match was in Montreal. Samuel Montembeault was once again in goal.

Here are the lineups:

Four goals were scored in the first period.

First, the Wings took the lead thanks to Joseph Veleno, who was alone in front of the net.

However, the CH responded a few minutes later.

Well-positioned in the slot, Juraj Slafkovsky redirected a shot from Nick Suzuki. Lane Hutson got the other assist.

Nick Suzuki recorded his 200th career assist on the goal.

And Jake Evans, who is playing excellent hockey, gave his team the lead.

I bet Alex Lyon wants to see that shot again.

Alexandre Carrier got his first assist in a CH uniform.

Before the end of the period, guess who scored on the power play…

Yes, it’s Patrik Laine. That goal wasn’t as pretty as the others, but he’ll definitely take it.

Already his eighth of the season.

The Finn became the first Canadiens player since Yvan Cournoyer in the 1970s to score eight goals in his first nine games of the season on the power play.

He continues to light the red light.

In the second period, Montreal kept dominating. First, Emil Heineman scored his second goal in two nights.

And Brendan Gallagher surprised Lyon with a long shot.

Another shot he would like to see again.

In the third period, the game slowed down a bit: no goals were scored.

This was good news for the CH.

Final score: 5-1.

Martin St-Louis’s squad will play their last game before the break on Monday in Columbus. Laine will face his former team.


Overtime

– A happy streak.

– A great atmosphere for the last home game of 2024.

– Like against the Sabres, Martin St-Louis sent deserving supporting players on the power play at the end of the game. Alexandre Carrier, Brendan Gallagher, and Kaiden Guhle, among others, had time with the man advantage.

– He is impressive.

– He is on fire.

– The CH finally has a power play advantage.

– To listen: things are not going well in Vancouver.

– Canada wins its second pre-tournament match.

