Second victory in two nights for the CH against the Wings

Joe Veleno opens the scoring for the Red Wings! pic.twitter.com/ovVxjg86Bv — RDS (@RDSca) December 22, 2024

Juraj Slafkovsky ties things up with a redirect in front! pic.twitter.com/iitXHHCZIX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2024

Elite sniper Jake Evans gives the #Habs the lead less than two minutes after they tied it up. pic.twitter.com/2dV5MU4t19 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) December 22, 2024

After a win in Detroit last night , the CH returned to action tonight against the same Red Wings.This time, the match was in Montreal. Samuel Montembeault was once again in goal.Here are the lineups:Four goals were scored in the first period.First, the Wings took the lead thanks to Joseph Veleno, who was alone in front of the net.However, the CH responded a few minutes later.Well-positioned in the slot, Juraj Slafkovsky redirected a shot from Nick Suzuki. Lane Hutson got the other assist.Nick Suzuki recorded his 200th career assist on the goal.And Jake Evans, who is playing excellent hockey, gave his team the lead.I bet Alex Lyon wants to see that shot again.Alexandre Carrier got his first assist in a CH uniform.

Before the end of the period, guess who scored on the power play…

Yes, it’s Patrik Laine. That goal wasn’t as pretty as the others, but he’ll definitely take it.

Laine scores on the Patrikplay. His eighth goal on the Patrikplay since joining the #Habs nine games ago. pic.twitter.com/jvDxarPi6Y — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 22, 2024

Emil Heineman forces the turnover, gets it back from Dvorak, and snipes one down low to put the #Habs up 4-1. pic.twitter.com/5fmtdQuowx — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) December 22, 2024

Already his eighth of the season.The Finn became the first Canadiens player since Yvan Cournoyer in the 1970s to score eight goals in his first nine games of the season on the power play. He continues to light the red light.In the second period, Montreal kept dominating. First, Emil Heineman scored his second goal in two nights.And Brendan Gallagher surprised Lyon with a long shot.Another shot he would like to see again.In the third period, the game slowed down a bit: no goals were scored.This was good news for the CH.Final score: 5-1.

Martin St-Louis’s squad will play their last game before the break on Monday in Columbus. Laine will face his former team.

Overtime

– A happy streak.

First time this season the #Habs have won 3 games in a row!! — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 22, 2024

– A great atmosphere for the last home game of 2024.

Great atmosphere at Bell Centre tonight. Fans really want to see this #Habs team win more games. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 22, 2024

– Like against the Sabres, Martin St-Louis sent deserving supporting players on the power play at the end of the game. Alexandre Carrier, Brendan Gallagher, and Kaiden Guhle, among others, had time with the man advantage.

– He is impressive.

In his 9th game of the season, Patrik Laine has moved into second in the NHL in powerplay goals. https://t.co/NfIghRVslP — Dan Arnold (@calgarygrit) December 22, 2024

– He is on fire.

In his last 18 games (and there’s still a period left tonight) #Habs captain Nick Suzuki has 7-14-21 totals. #HabsIO — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 22, 2024

– The CH finally has a power play advantage.

The last time the CH’s power play was this dangerous, Guy Carbonneau was behind the bench. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 22, 2024

– To listen: things are not going well in Vancouver.

