Second victory in two nights for the CH against the Wings

Second victory in two nights for the CH against the WingsRaphael Simard
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight's Detroit Red Wings lineup.
Joe Veleno opens the scoring for the Red Wings!
Juraj Slafkovsky ties things up with a redirect in front!
Elite sniper Jake Evans gives the #Habs the lead less than two minutes after they tied it up.
Before the end of the period, guess who scored on the power play…
Yes, it’s Patrik Laine. That goal wasn’t as pretty as the others, but he’ll definitely take it.
Laine scores on the Patrikplay. His eighth goal on the Patrikplay since joining the #Habs nine games ago.
Emil Heineman forces the turnover, gets it back from Dvorak, and snipes one down low to put the #Habs up 4-1.
Brendan Gallagher with a BLAST
Martin St-Louis’s squad will play their last game before the break on Monday in Columbus. Laine will face his former team.
Overtime
– A happy streak.
First time this season the #Habs have won 3 games in a row!!
– A great atmosphere for the last home game of 2024.
Great atmosphere at Bell Centre tonight. Fans really want to see this #Habs team win more games.
– Like against the Sabres, Martin St-Louis sent deserving supporting players on the power play at the end of the game. Alexandre Carrier, Brendan Gallagher, and Kaiden Guhle, among others, had time with the man advantage.
– He is impressive.
In his 9th game of the season, Patrik Laine has moved into second in the NHL in powerplay goals.
– He is on fire.
In his last 18 games (and there's still a period left tonight) #Habs captain Nick Suzuki has 7-14-21 totals.
– The CH finally has a power play advantage.
The last time the CH’s power play was this dangerous, Guy Carbonneau was behind the bench.
– To listen: things are not going well in Vancouver.
Saturday Headlines: Miller & Pettersson/Klingberg/OHL welcomes two USHL teams, but USA Hockey yet to approve
– Canada wins its second pre-tournament match.
Canada has won its second #WorldJuniors pre-tournament game after beating Sweden 4-2.
A look at my top standouts, including Melker Thelin, Calum Ritchie and Tanner Howe:https://t.co/a4YDy0f8Rg
