Martin St-Louis is furious after a question about Cayden Primeau.

Clearly, talking about Cayden Primeau is not one of the coach’s favorite topics.

Before the game, Martin St-Louis was addressing the media and suddenly left the press conference after a journalist asked him a question about Cayden Primeau.

He responded with this before leaving: “I’m focusing on coaching a game.”

Martin St-Louis visibly irritated when questioned about Cayden Primeau pic.twitter.com/q7JbwIOtSg — RDS (@RDSca) December 21, 2024

Another journalist didn’t even have the time to say a word before St-Louis was already walking towards the exit.

And we even heard him curse at the end of the video above.

The coach is clearly very upset about the situation with the goalies. However, it was a fairly innocent question from the journalist. It wasn’t out of line or inappropriate, in my opinion.

The situation with Cayden Primeau is starting to weigh heavily, not just for the media and fans. It’s frustrating for St-Louis, who has been receiving the same questions for several weeks now. The American has not started a game since December 1.

Tonight, Samuel Montembeault, who will be in net if you haven’t figured it out yet, will make his ninth consecutive start. Primeau came in briefly during the December 12 game, but that’s about it.

There are only two games left, including tonight’s, before the holiday break. Don’t expect to see Primeau start on Monday’s game in Columbus…

Will Jakub Dobes, who is back in the game, get called up after the holidays? It’s possible. My colleague Félix Forget actually talked about this possibility earlier in the day.

I see little chance for Cayden Primeau to continue with the Canadiens. Don’t be surprised if Jakub Dobes gets a call-up for the team’s trip to Florida after Christmas. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 21, 2024

Overtime

No changes will be made to the lineup for tonight’s game.