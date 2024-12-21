Alex Carrier: a first-round pick if he had been an inch taller, according to Benoit Groulx.

Being from the Gatineau region, I am very happy about the acquisition of Alex Carrier, the former captain of the Olympiques.

To say that Kent Hughes managed to get him for Justin Barron is a home run in my eyes. It’s worth mentioning that in Nashville, the Quebecer was a good defender. He didn’t sign a three-year/$11.25 million contract for nothing… This trade was also praised by Simon Boisvert at BPM Sports.

What you need to know is that during his draft year, his family was very confident in his abilities. In 2015, Éric Leblanc (RDS) wrote about Carrier and quoted his father and brother. Bernard and Samuel, both of whom reached the QMJHL, said that Alexandre would be the first player in the family to reach the NHL. They were ultimately right.

(1/3) In 2015, I wrote about Alexandre Carrier before the draft. Sometimes those projections age very poorly! Not this time:

-His father Bernard and brother Samuel reached the QMJHL and they believed Alex would be the first in the family to play in the NHL @RDSca pic.twitter.com/lNdmqBngD9 — Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) December 21, 2024

To return to Leblanc’s comments from several years ago, the right-handed player could have easily been drafted before the fourth round.

He was just missing an inch.Indeed, according to Benoit Groulx, current coach of the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) and former coach of the Gatineau Olympiques, if Alex had an inch more, he would have been a first-round pick. Nothing less!What a job by Jean-Philippe Glaude, who recently praised his former protege despite his stature , who helped select the young player in the fourth round nearly 10 years ago.

Because at 5 feet 11 inches, even if he’s not the tallest, he’s clearly not the shortest. And he is one of those who prove that you can play in the NHL below six feet. His teammate Lane Hutson (5 feet 9) is also a good example.

According to Leblanc in his article from several years ago, Carrier liked to compare himself to Jared Spurgeon at the time. Now his coach in Montreal, Stéphane Robidas was also a comparison for Carrier.

They are certainly two leaders, a quality that Carrier has had for a long time. At only 21 years old, he already had an “A” stitched on his jersey. And as Grant McCagg said, that doesn’t happen often.

