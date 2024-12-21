Return of Jakub Dobes: Cayden Primeau must be starting to worry about his position.

Cayden Primeau is not having a good season. The #2 goaltender for the Canadiens, who had been solid at the end of last season, is playing like a guy who has lost all his confidence.

A goals-against average of 4.70 and a save percentage of 0.836: it’s so tough for him that even Martin St-Louis seems to have lost confidence in Primeau.

This means people are starting to discuss other possible options to turn things around because right now, it’s not working. And among those options is Jakub Dobes.

The Canadiens’ prospect, who has come close to being called up, was back from injury yesterday. He turned away 31 of 32 opposing shots in a stellar performance.

And he even thanked the crowd in French. Hats off.

Following his performance yesterday, Dobes now has a record of 9-3-1, a goals-against average of 2.44, and a save percentage of 0.910. It’s clear why the club likes him so much: he can play high-level hockey.

And that’s probably why Primeau should start to worry about his position.

If I were the GM, I would probably choose Connor Hughes if I had to call up a goalie to back up Samuel Montembeault. That said, right now, Dobes is playing like a guy who deserves his chance… and there’s a world where that chance comes sooner rather than later.

Indeed, it should be noted that the Canadiens currently have only 22 players on their active roster. So, theoretically, if they want, they could call up Dobes without having to remove another player from the active roster.Thus, they could bring up Dobes to give him a chance without having to immediately get rid of Primeau.

Before the Christmas break, the Canadiens play tonight and Monday night. Samuel Montembeault should get both starts (this is not confirmed, however). However, upon returning from the break, the team will head south of the border for five games… and I wonder if this will be Primeau’s last chance.

If he gets another start during the trip (twice, the team will play two games in two nights) and doesn’t get the job done, maybe Dobes will get his chance upon returning from the trip. That’s something to watch… assuming this time, Dobes won’t get injured just before being called up.

