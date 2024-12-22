Goals in the NHL in December: Patrik Laine has more by himself than 26 NHL teams.Mathis Therrien
Last night, the beautiful 5-1 victory of the Habs against the Red Wings allowed Martin St-Louis’s group to climb to 6th place in their division and get within seven points of the Ottawa Senators, who are in the last playoff spot.
Patrik Laine is now tied for SECOND in the NHL in powerplay goals (8).
He’s played in 9 games this season. #GoHabsGo
It’s completely crazy that Laine is already 2nd, considering he has only played nine games this season.
In fact, for the entire month, practically all NHL teams haven’t scored as many power-play goals as Laine has.
In 3rd place, we can replace “Montreal Canadiens” with Patrik Laine, given that Laine counts all the power-play goals for the Habs since he returned to play.
You can see on the players’ faces how impressed they are by Laine and how happy they are when he scores.
What also helps a lot is that Laine seems very humble. He doesn’t get a big head and just does his job by scoring goals.
You can see that Laine doesn’t want to steal the spotlight from anyone, and above all, he respects the fact that Caufield was the team’s scorer before he returned to play.
Laine took Caufield’s place on the left side of the power play, and since Laine’s return, Caufield has only scored one goal in nine games.
So far this season Brendan Gallagher (227 goals) has passed Guy Carbonneau (221), Pete Mahovlich (223), Stéphane Richer (225), and Max Pacioretty (226) for most goals with the Montreal Canadiens.
Most 13-game losing streaks in the cap era:
3 — Buffalo Sabres
