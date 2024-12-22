Emil Heineman is ranked 3rd in goals among rookies

Emil Heineman is ranked 3rd in goals among rookiesMathis Therrien
They brought a lot of joy to Canadiens fans, which hasn’t always been the case this season.
#Habgs Emil Heineman has Brendan Gallagher’s work ethic but is bigger, a better skater, has more skill and is nine years younger. I really like him as a player. I also really like Gallagher.
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 22, 2024
Goals per 60 minutes
Rantanen 1.46
Kucherov 1.41
McDavid 1.39.
HEINEMAN 1.38
Matthews 1.33
Barkov 1.25
J. Hughes 1.07
Pastrnak 1.06
MacKinnon 1.03
Stutzle 1.03
Kopitar 0.95
Marner 0.83
EIchel 0.81
Crosby 0.80
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) December 22, 2024
In short, Heineman is truly a nice revelation this season for the Canadiens, and I believe no one would be against seeing him get a chance in the CH’s top-6, perhaps alongside Patrik Laine, for instance.
It would be interesting to see what Jake Evans and Emil Heineman could do as linemates with Patrik Laine at five-on-five. #HabsIO
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 22, 2024
If Heineman’s trial in the top-6 doesn’t work out, well, we can always put him back in his third/fourth line winger spot, where he’s doing very well.
In Brief
– The Rocket will be in action this afternoon.
Game day! It’s game day!
Place Bell
3:00 p.m.
BPM Sports / TSN690
RDS / AHLTV on @FloHockey
https://t.co/woBaNXKjUf#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/2dhZKStm4O
— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) December 22, 2024
– Summary of the performances of the various Habs prospects.
Habs Prospects Results 12/21/24
Sweden U20 2 Canada U20 4
Rasmus Bergqvist (1) 1 PTS
Admiral Vladivostok 2 SKA Saint-Petersburg 3 OT
Ivan Demidov (8) 1 PTS 5 SOG TOI 15:52
Olimpia Kirovo-Chepetsk 5 Gornyak-UGMK 4
Alexander Gordin 0 PTS
SC Bern 3 ZSC… pic.twitter.com/0Asfva3OBY
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 22, 2024
– To be continued.
Matt Rempe’s hearing will happen before the game against the Hurricanes today, so we will get clarity on his suspension pretty soon.
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 22, 2024
– Reading material.
Great interview with #NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald on the turnaround in New Jersey this season.
He breaks down his offseason acquisitions, Sheldon Keefe’s impact and more below: https://t.co/Uy0CSIcmMM
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 22, 2024