Contract negotiations with the CH: “still nothing,” says Jake Evans

I’m talking about Jake Evans.
The 28-year-old forward from the Habs excels in shorthanded situations this season, and he is truly the main reason why the Habs find themselves in the NHL’s top 10 with an 82.4% effectiveness in penalty killing this season.
“Still crickets,” said Jake Evans when we asked him about contract negotiations.
Have to think that might change soon.
Even with promising, young centres coming, his role is one typically filled by a veteran, and his value to the Canadiens is patently obvious. https://t.co/KfIXzuWx6y
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 22, 2024
Obviously, the logic would be for the Habs to keep Evans and grant him a new contract, but it’s not always that simple in the NHL.
There is a business side as well, and it’s clear that the Habs’ management knows very well that Evans’ value will be very high on the trade market by the trade deadline.
Personally, I believe that keeping Evans would be ideal, as it would solidify the “bottom-6” center positions.
Evans’ agent must be licking his chops right now,
If Evans continues on his pace and hits 40 points this season, he’s going to be in his right to ask for 4M + on 3+ yr deal.
Now, IF Evans is willing to sign a hometown discount, I can see where Sean is coming from. Doubt he does this again for Montreal; it’s his time to get $$.
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 22, 2024
