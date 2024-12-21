Ivan Demidov: second match in a row with a goal

The visit from Kent Hughes seems to have really benefitted Ivan Demidov.

After ending his stretch of 12 games without a goal on Thursday by scoring a beautiful goal in front of Kent Hughes, the Canadiens’ prospect was back in action today.

The SKA of Saint Petersburg faced the Admiral of Vladivostok starting at 9 AM this morning, and for the occasion, Ivan Demidov was listed on the team’s third line.

And for the second game in a row, Demidov found the back of the net, this time with a shot on the pass, marking his 8th goal of the season.Demidov thus scored a goal in a second consecutive game, which is really excellent for his confidence.

Kent Hughes’ trip to Russia seems to be bearing fruit as the young Russian prospect finds his rhythm after being benched by his coach for several games.

Demidov is getting increasingly acceptable ice time, as today, after two periods, he had already spent 9 minutes and 45 seconds on the ice.In the past weeks, we had become accustomed to seeing this ice time after three periods, not two.

To give you an idea, during the last game, in which Demidov scored in front of Kent Hughes, the Canadiens’ prospect played a total of 9 minutes and 47 seconds in the game.

In short, things are looking better for Demidov right now, and we can only be excited and eager to see him in action next season in Montreal.

