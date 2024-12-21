Ivan Demidov: second match in a row with a goal

Ivan Demidov: second match in a row with a goalMathis Therrien
After ending his stretch of 12 games without a goal on Thursday by scoring a beautiful goal in front of Kent Hughes, the Canadiens’ prospect was back in action today.
The SKA of Saint Petersburg faced the Admiral of Vladivostok starting at 9 AM this morning, and for the occasion, Ivan Demidov was listed on the team’s third line.
ALERT Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov will be in action today on the third line!
Game Start: 9:00 AM ET
Matchup: SKA vs. Admiral pic.twitter.com/5y87Yp94fb
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 21, 2024
ALERT Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov
Ivan Demidov netted his 8th goal of the season in back-to-back games, showcasing his resilience and determination. Despite being demoted from the first line to the third at the start of the second period, Demidov made an undeniable statement… pic.twitter.com/SWb2i5ncen
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 21, 2024
Kent Hughes’ trip to Russia seems to be bearing fruit as the young Russian prospect finds his rhythm after being benched by his coach for several games.
To give you an idea, during the last game, in which Demidov scored in front of Kent Hughes, the Canadiens’ prospect played a total of 9 minutes and 47 seconds in the game.
