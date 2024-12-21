Emil Heineman has twice as many points as Alex Newhook.Mathis Therrien
Since the beginning of the Montreal Canadiens’ season, Emil Heineman has been playing truly excellent hockey.
Even though he doesn’t play much, averaging 10 minutes and 53 seconds per game, Heineman is accumulating points at a very interesting rate, especially for a 23-year-old rookie.
In short, for a guy who plays an average of ten minutes per game, and who was the only player under ten minutes last night (9:39), it’s a solid point haul, especially when compared to other Canadiens players.
You read that right, Heineman has double the points of Newhook, who, let’s remember, still hasn’t recorded a single assist this season.
In the second instance, it’s concerning for Newhook to have scored only six goals in 32 games, while playing an average of 15 minutes per game.
Heineman is bringing much more to the Canadiens than Newhook at the moment, and one can’t help but wonder when Heineman will finally get his chance in the top-6.
What’s the point of leaving Heineman on the fourth line when, in the meantime, Newhook isn’t producing for his teammates in the top-6?
Turning back to yesterday’s game, aside from Heineman’s great performance and Evans’, here are my key takeaways from the match.
1. Patrik Laine always finds a way to be “clutch”.
But let’s say that yesterday, it was even more important, as the Tricolore came back in the third period to ultimately win by one goal.
It’s worth noting that it was a historic goal, as Laine is the first player to score seven power-play goals in his first eight games with a new team.
2. Alexandre Carrier had a solid first game in the Bleu Blanc Rouge jersey.
