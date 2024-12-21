Emil Heineman has twice as many points as Alex Newhook.

Since the beginning of the Montreal Canadiens’ season, Emil Heineman has been playing truly excellent hockey.

The Swedish rookie has managed to carve out a place for himself in the regular roster in Montreal, and so far, all Canadiens fans agree that he is clearly a player in the National Hockey League.Heineman always works hard, and he finds a way to make his presence felt every time he steps on the ice.

Even though he doesn’t play much, averaging 10 minutes and 53 seconds per game, Heineman is accumulating points at a very interesting rate, especially for a 23-year-old rookie.

With four points in his last four games, including two points last night against the Red Wings, the young Swede now has 12 points, including seven goals, in 31 games.This is quite an interesting production, which would give Heineman 18 goals and 31 points over a complete 82-game season.

In short, for a guy who plays an average of ten minutes per game, and who was the only player under ten minutes last night (9:39), it’s a solid point haul, especially when compared to other Canadiens players.

Indeed, if we analyze the scoring leaders on the Canadiens, we see that Heineman has twice as many points as Alex Newhook.

You read that right, Heineman has double the points of Newhook, who, let’s remember, still hasn’t recorded a single assist this season.

In the first instance, this shows just how effective and opportunistic Heineman is with his limited ice time.

In the second instance, it’s concerning for Newhook to have scored only six goals in 32 games, while playing an average of 15 minutes per game.

Heineman is bringing much more to the Canadiens than Newhook at the moment, and one can’t help but wonder when Heineman will finally get his chance in the top-6.

What’s the point of leaving Heineman on the fourth line when, in the meantime, Newhook isn’t producing for his teammates in the top-6?

In every game, the second line is the one we see the least, so why not try to energize that line by putting Heineman in?In short, this is something to watch going forward, but seriously, hats off to Heineman, who is really making a name for himself with the Montreal Canadiens, as his work is highly appreciated by fans.

Turning back to yesterday’s game, aside from Heineman’s great performance and Evans’, here are my key takeaways from the match.

1. Patrik Laine always finds a way to be “clutch”.

For the second game in a row, Laine scored the winning goal for the Canadiens.

But let’s say that yesterday, it was even more important, as the Tricolore came back in the third period to ultimately win by one goal.

Laine needed just one opportunity on the power play to give the Canadiens the lead.

It’s worth noting that it was a historic goal, as Laine is the first player to score seven power-play goals in his first eight games with a new team.

Canadiens Patrik Laine First player in NHL history to score 7 Power Play goals in his first 8 games with a team pic.twitter.com/41gbzPRQpv — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 21, 2024

2. Alexandre Carrier had a solid first game in the Bleu Blanc Rouge jersey.

Martin St-Louis on Alexandre Carrier: «It’s a great first impression. His game is very calm, very calculated; he is in control all the time» — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 21, 2024

The Quebec defenseman made a good impression, as he played a solid, calm game, which is his trademark.Martin St-Louis liked the game of his newcomer.

3.

In Brief

– To be continued.

ALERT Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov will be in action today on the third line! Game Start: 9:00 AM ET

Matchup: SKA vs. Admiral pic.twitter.com/5y87Yp94fb — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 21, 2024

– Nikolai Kovalenko was not expecting to be traded, let alone to the Sharks. [Responsible Gambler]

– Ouch.

Marcus Foligno: «We’re fighting through it. We’re in a little bit of a sludge. I mean, I’d rather be in this position than Buffalo. So, you know what, it’s not that bad.» #mnwild — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) December 21, 2024

– He is dominant.

Sasha Barkov does stuff normal hockey players just do not. ‘We sit and watch that in awe. It was fun to be a part of.’https://t.co/6DzN8UTzFg — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) December 21, 2024

– This is excellent.