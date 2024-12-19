The Preds had Justin Barron in their sights for a while.Marc-Olivier Cook
But even though the CH decided to part ways with the young defenseman, it doesn’t mean that he won’t have a bright career in the NHL.
At least, that’s what we can think when we hear Andrew Brunette say on the radio (The Game Nashville) that the Preds had Justin Barron in their sights for a while.
The Predators’ coach claims that the organization is excited about welcoming him because he has been talked about “several times” in Nashville:
Andrew Brunette on the #Preds adding D-man Justin Barron via trade last night from Montreal for Alex Carrier.
“We’ve had our eyes on him… I’ve heard his name numerous times & he’s someone we’ve been excited about to get.” https://t.co/g9zaT3m6ZQ
— 102.5 & 106.3 The Game (@1025TheGame) December 19, 2024
On me dit que les Predators surveillaient Justin Barron depuis belle lurette.
C’était leur cible au repêchage de 2020, mais l’Avalanche leur a damé le pion.
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 19, 2024
Justin Barron seemed like a guy without confidence on the ice in recent weeks and he was not in the best situation in the world, but he has the opportunity for a fresh start in Nashville, and it’s up to him to take advantage of it.
On Justin Barron’s last supper as a member of the Canadiens, how Alexandre Carrier’s arrival positively impacts their bench management, and how it negatively impacts Jayden Struble: https://t.co/C02zPQgDmt
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 19, 2024
