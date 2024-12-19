Kent Hughes canceled an interview at the last minute.

Kent Hughes’ visit to Russia is generating buzz. Colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois earlier penned an article on the topic today.

After all, SKA took advantage of the fact that the GM and some members of the Canadiens were there to meet the club by publishing videos and being very visual, which has created quite a stir.

Because looking at the images shared by SKA, it seems like everyone is “buddy – buddy”… And given the current circumstances in Russia, this does not sit well with some.

Kent Hughes, Nick Bobrov, and Vincent Lecavalier visited a certain Roman Rotenberg, the head coach of Ivan Demidov with the SKA of Saint Petersburg

At the end of the day, this puts the Montreal Canadiens in a strange situation.

They should have anticipated that this might happen… But no one knew that SKA would be so open in its posts regarding the Canadiens’ visit.

This is where it becomes tricky.

The situation has become so “sensitive” that this morning, Kent Hughes had to cancel an interview at the last minute.

According to information from Maxime Truman, the Canadiens’ GM was supposed to speak with a journalist from Russia who works in collaboration with other journalists from Canada and Quebec, but it never happened in the end.

Max shared the info on the show of Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez (BPM Sports):

Ultimately, the Canadiens’ visit to Russia… has become larger than the sport due to political stakes.

This was to be expected, even if the Canadiens have the right to check on their investment since Demidov is the club’s most important prospect.

It should be noted that after today’s practice, Martin St-Louis was asked about the Canadiens’ visit to Russia and he said he did not want to comment on that matter.

That was the right thing to do.

