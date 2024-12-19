Jean-Philippe Glaude (Preds recruiter): Carrier’s size doesn’t matter

Jean-Philippe Glaude (Preds recruiter): Carrier’s size doesn’t matterMarc-Olivier Cook
Since the trade, there have been a thousand comments about him… But no one is better positioned than Jean-Philippe Glaude to discuss him.
Jean-Philippe Glaude was a guest on Martin Lemay’s show (BPM Sports) and explained why the defender has what it takes to help the Canadiens.
- Incredible competitor
- An elite sense of hockey
- Natural leader
We know that Alexandre Carrier is not the biggest at 5 feet 11 inches and 174 pounds, but that doesn’t matter in Jean-Philippe Glaude’s eyes.
His desire to perform and help the team compensates for his “small” stature. And if a scout says it, it’s because it’s true:
Alexandre Carrier seen by Jean-Philippe Glaude, scout with the Predators! What’s your take on the trade? @MartinLemay #ch #Habs #carrier pic.twitter.com/DjhSve6UcS
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 19, 2024
Fans love players who give their all for the club and aren’t afraid to go into danger zones to block shots or hit the opponent: that’s what Carrier will bring to Martin St-Louis’ lineup.
Let’s remember as we conclude that we will have the opportunity to see the Québécois in uniform as early as tomorrow.
I can’t wait to see what #45 has in store:
New number
Rollin’ with 45#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WjfPJLOBJ6
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 19, 2024
