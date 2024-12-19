Jean-Philippe Glaude (Preds recruiter): Carrier’s size doesn’t matter

This has been the hot topic in Montreal since yesterday: Alexandre Carrier is now a member of the Canadiens organization.

Since the trade, there have been a thousand comments about him… But no one is better positioned than Jean-Philippe Glaude to discuss him.

The latter is a scout who works for the Predators and has been around Carrier in recent years in Nashville.

Jean-Philippe Glaude was a guest on Martin Lemay’s show (BPM Sports) and explained why the defender has what it takes to help the Canadiens.

Incredible competitor

An elite sense of hockey

Natural leader

He particularly listed three qualities of his game and personality:

We know that Alexandre Carrier is not the biggest at 5 feet 11 inches and 174 pounds, but that doesn’t matter in Jean-Philippe Glaude’s eyes.

His desire to perform and help the team compensates for his “small” stature. And if a scout says it, it’s because it’s true:

Jean-Philippe Glaude went on to say that Alexandre Carrier is really a good person off the ice.From his comments, Alexandre Carrier truly has what it takes to become a fan favorite in Montreal.

Fans love players who give their all for the club and aren’t afraid to go into danger zones to block shots or hit the opponent: that’s what Carrier will bring to Martin St-Louis’ lineup.

Let’s remember as we conclude that we will have the opportunity to see the Québécois in uniform as early as tomorrow.

He will play his very first game with the Canadiens as the team visits Detroit to face the Red Wings.

I can’t wait to see what #45 has in store:

