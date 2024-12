Kent Hughes is currently in Russia to monitor the performance of Ivan Demidov.

The Canadiens’ prospect had a chance to impress future GM today as his team faced Bogdan Konyushkov’s team (Torpedo)… And that’s exactly what he did.

IVAN DEMIDOV GOALLLLLL pic.twitter.com/uo0OvZMLPv — Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) December 19, 2024

Demidov took advantage of a nice pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov while positioned in the slot to beat the opposing goalie with a precise shot into the top corner:For Demidov, this is his 7th goal scored since the start of the season.He also has 14 assists to his record for a total of 21 points in 35 games.

