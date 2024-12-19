Alexandre Carrier: “Everyone wants to play for the Canadiens while being a Québécois.”

For the first time since yesterday’s trade, Alexandre Carrier spoke with the media of the Montreal Canadiens.

And right from the start, there is one particular thing that stands out in his comments.The guy is happy.Throughout almost his entire press conference, the defender had a huge smile attached to his face.It says a lot, and it really shows that he is pleased with the turn of events. It was a dream for him to someday play for the Montreal Canadiens.

Carrier wasn’t going to say otherwise, but he is ready to do whatever it takes to find success in Montreal. Because according to him, all Quebecers want to play for the CH:

Everyone wants to play for the Canadiens when you’re a Quebecer. – Alexandre Carrier

Alexandre Carrier touched on several topics during his first press conference for the CH.

Here’s what I gathered:

1. The defender trains in Montreal during the summer and he already knows several guys in the Canadiens’ locker room.

He also mentioned receiving several texts from the guys (he named Savard, Matheson, and Suzuki), and he can’t wait to meet his new teammates.

2. Alexandre Carrier wants to bring his own personality into the Canadiens’ locker room. It’s an adjustment for him because it’s the first time he’s switching teams since the beginning of his career, but he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates.

And considering how he has a great personality, let’s just say he shouldn’t have any trouble integrating into the group.

The atmosphere is already excellent in the locker room right now:

3. For now, the defender hasn’t spoken to Martin St-Louis yet.

He doesn’t know what his role will look like in the lineup, but we’ll have a better idea of all that tomorrow night.

He will play his first game with the Canadiens in Detroit. He has received the green light to play after recovering from an injury against the Senators on December 7.

4. There’s a really interesting aspect in the defender’s comments: before leaving, he went to talk to Steven Stamkos.

The former captain of the Lightning praised Martin St-Louis’s qualities and told him he was going to have fun playing for the CH’s coach.

Carrier claims that several other players told him the same thing.For the first time in eight years, Carrier will be able to spend the holiday season in Quebec.It will be special for him because he will have the chance to see his family:

Once again, we felt his wonderful energy and it’s clear that he is really happy to join the CH organization.

That’s great… Because a Quebecer who wants to push himself to the maximum is always very appreciated by the fans in Montreal.

In a nutshell

