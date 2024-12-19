Alexandre Carrier: “Everyone wants to play for the Canadiens while being a Québécois.”Marc-Olivier Cook
For the first time since yesterday’s trade, Alexandre Carrier spoke with the media of the Montreal Canadiens.
Carrier wasn’t going to say otherwise, but he is ready to do whatever it takes to find success in Montreal. Because according to him, all Quebecers want to play for the CH:
Everyone wants to play for the Canadiens when you’re a Quebecer. – Alexandre Carrier
Defender Alexandre Carrier addresses the media for the first time since being acquired by Montreal
Here’s what I gathered:
1. The defender trains in Montreal during the summer and he already knows several guys in the Canadiens’ locker room.
He also mentioned receiving several texts from the guys (he named Savard, Matheson, and Suzuki), and he can’t wait to meet his new teammates.
2. Alexandre Carrier wants to bring his own personality into the Canadiens’ locker room. It’s an adjustment for him because it’s the first time he’s switching teams since the beginning of his career, but he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates.
And considering how he has a great personality, let’s just say he shouldn’t have any trouble integrating into the group.
It’s becoming a routine.
Arber and Struble are dropping the gloves playfully after practice. And you have Guhle cheering them on like he’s their big brother
3. For now, the defender hasn’t spoken to Martin St-Louis yet.
He doesn’t know what his role will look like in the lineup, but we’ll have a better idea of all that tomorrow night.
4. There’s a really interesting aspect in the defender’s comments: before leaving, he went to talk to Steven Stamkos.
The former captain of the Lightning praised Martin St-Louis’s qualities and told him he was going to have fun playing for the CH’s coach.
Alexandre Carrier: “I haven’t spent Christmas in Quebec for 8 years. It will really be special.”
Once again, we felt his wonderful energy and it’s clear that he is really happy to join the CH organization.
That’s great… Because a Quebecer who wants to push himself to the maximum is always very appreciated by the fans in Montreal.
In a nutshell
– I agree.
Listening to Alexandre Carrier, it won’t be long before he becomes a fan favorite in Montreal. Super nice personality. A young man who’s smiling, intelligent in his responses. The gentlemen and ladies will adore him!
– It’s part of the game, even if it’s really boring.
