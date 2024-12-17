Top-3: Two goals and a shot to the face for Zach Hyman

Monday featured Lian Bichsel continuing his notable start with the @DallasStars, Kiefer Sherwood scoring a natural hat trick for the @Canucks and Carter Verhaeghe helping the @FlaPanthers prevail in their #StanleyCup Final rematch.#NHLStats: https://t.co/zk2rq4a8Qv pic.twitter.com/FxoTIQHw80 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 17, 2024

1. Eventful night for Zach Hyman

Un sixième but en six matchs pour Zach Hyman #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/W5XiwPNU6V — LNH (@LNH_FR) December 17, 2024

MAKE THAT 7 GOALS IN HYMAN’S LAST 6 GAMES SINCE RETURNING FROM INJURY pic.twitter.com/Iok8MeBygu — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 17, 2024

OUCH Hyman took a Bouch bomb right to the face. Hope he’s okay pic.twitter.com/8XIDiQ8mzZ — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 17, 2024

Pretty quiet Monday in the NHL last night.Only six teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:Since his return to play, Zach Hyman has been performing much better.Last night, he scored two goals, bringing his total to seven in his last six games.However, his great night was marred by a pretty painful injury.Positioned in the crease, he took a slap shot from Evan Bouchard to the jaw.

He’s tough, though.

Oilers have called up @BizNasty2point0 to replace Hyman after taking a puck to the face pic.twitter.com/Lj7gJwewzR — Memesy (@chicletsmemes) December 17, 2024

This goal by Matthew Tkachuk was reviewed for a kicking motion but it stands pic.twitter.com/gEb8jWrgHJ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 17, 2024

In the third period, he returned with a full cage.The Oilers ultimately lost by a score of 6-5.So they lost by one goal, and this Matthew Tkachuk goal was upheld:Was it good, in your opinion?

In any case, it sparked reactions on social media…

Natural hat trick for Kiefer Sherwood

The first career hat trick for Kiefer Sherwood, and it’s a natural hat trick! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstrazenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Sr4qzVDxKQ — NHL (@NHL) December 17, 2024

Miller dislodges Lehkonen’s helmet with a heavy hit pic.twitter.com/gTqLajcQPF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2024

Action-packed match in Dallas

Late in the night, the Avalanche were visiting Vancouver.The home team won the match by a score of 3-1.The Canucks scored the first three goals of the game, courtesy of Kiefer Sherwood (natural hat trick).Vancouver also played a physical game. Artturi Lehkonen even lost his helmet.30 saves on 31 shots for Thatcher Demko.He won his first game of the 2024-2025 season.In Dallas, the Capitals were visiting.

The Stars eventually won by a score of 3-1, thanks in part to Lian Bichsel’s winning goal.

Bichsel buries his second goal as a Star! pic.twitter.com/xVKxUrfZen — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2024

IT WAS BREWING THE WHOLE PERIOD Brandon Duhaime and Brendan Smith finally drop the gloves pic.twitter.com/mhOeFrslJx — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 17, 2024

In three NHL games, he already has two goals.In the second period, tensions flared. Brandon Duhaime and Brendan Smith started throwing punches.

At the end of the third period, Roope Hintz drove the final nail into the visitors’ coffin with a devastating slap shot.

Hintz hit that one timer! pic.twitter.com/eYB9azpLk7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2024

Overtime

– Solid.

WHAT A SAVE FROM SERGEI BOBROVSKY in the dying seconds of the game to secure the W pic.twitter.com/H7hyCYoWFn — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 17, 2024

– The top 10 scorers from the previous night.

– 20 teams in action tonight.