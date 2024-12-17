Skip to content
Top-3: Two goals and a shot to the face for Zach Hyman

 Raphael Simard
Pretty quiet Monday in the NHL last night.

Only six teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Eventful night for Zach Hyman

Since his return to play, Zach Hyman has been performing much better.

Last night, he scored two goals, bringing his total to seven in his last six games.

However, his great night was marred by a pretty painful injury.

Positioned in the crease, he took a slap shot from Evan Bouchard to the jaw.

He’s tough, though.

In the third period, he returned with a full cage.

The Oilers ultimately lost by a score of 6-5.

So they lost by one goal, and this Matthew Tkachuk goal was upheld:

Was it good, in your opinion?

In any case, it sparked reactions on social media…

2. Natural hat trick for Kiefer Sherwood

Late in the night, the Avalanche were visiting Vancouver.

The home team won the match by a score of 3-1.

The Canucks scored the first three goals of the game, courtesy of Kiefer Sherwood (natural hat trick).

His name was chanted throughout the venue.

Vancouver also played a physical game. Artturi Lehkonen even lost his helmet.

30 saves on 31 shots for Thatcher Demko.

He won his first game of the 2024-2025 season.

3. Action-packed match in Dallas

In Dallas, the Capitals were visiting.

The Stars eventually won by a score of 3-1, thanks in part to Lian Bichsel’s winning goal.

In three NHL games, he already has two goals.

In the second period, tensions flared. Brandon Duhaime and Brendan Smith started throwing punches.

At the end of the third period, Roope Hintz drove the final nail into the visitors’ coffin with a devastating slap shot.


Overtime

– Solid.

– The top 10 scorers from the previous night.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 20 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

