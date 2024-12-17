Top-3: Two goals and a shot to the face for Zach Hyman

Top-3: Two goals and a shot to the face for Zach HymanRaphael Simard
Monday featured Lian Bichsel continuing his notable start with the @DallasStars, Kiefer Sherwood scoring a natural hat trick for the @Canucks and Carter Verhaeghe helping the @FlaPanthers prevail in their #StanleyCup Final rematch.#NHLStats: https://t.co/zk2rq4a8Qv pic.twitter.com/FxoTIQHw80
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 17, 2024
Un sixième but en six matchs pour Zach Hyman #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/W5XiwPNU6V
— LNH (@LNH_FR) December 17, 2024
MAKE THAT 7 GOALS IN HYMAN’S LAST 6 GAMES SINCE RETURNING FROM INJURY pic.twitter.com/Iok8MeBygu
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 17, 2024
OUCH
Hyman took a Bouch bomb right to the face. Hope he’s okay pic.twitter.com/8XIDiQ8mzZ
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 17, 2024
He’s tough, though.
Oilers have called up @BizNasty2point0 to replace Hyman after taking a puck to the face pic.twitter.com/Lj7gJwewzR
— Memesy (@chicletsmemes) December 17, 2024
This goal by Matthew Tkachuk was reviewed for a kicking motion but it stands pic.twitter.com/gEb8jWrgHJ
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 17, 2024
In any case, it sparked reactions on social media…
The first career hat trick for Kiefer Sherwood, and it’s a natural hat trick!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstrazenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Sr4qzVDxKQ
— NHL (@NHL) December 17, 2024
Miller dislodges Lehkonen’s helmet with a heavy hit pic.twitter.com/gTqLajcQPF
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2024
The Stars eventually won by a score of 3-1, thanks in part to Lian Bichsel’s winning goal.
Bichsel buries his second goal as a Star! pic.twitter.com/xVKxUrfZen
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2024
IT WAS BREWING THE WHOLE PERIOD
Brandon Duhaime and Brendan Smith finally drop the gloves pic.twitter.com/mhOeFrslJx
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 17, 2024
At the end of the third period, Roope Hintz drove the final nail into the visitors’ coffin with a devastating slap shot.
Hintz hit that one timer! pic.twitter.com/eYB9azpLk7
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2024
Overtime
– Solid.
WHAT A SAVE FROM SERGEI BOBROVSKY in the dying seconds of the game to secure the W pic.twitter.com/H7hyCYoWFn
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 17, 2024
– The top 10 scorers from the previous night.
– 20 teams in action tonight.