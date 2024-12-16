Top-5: 10th consecutive defeat of the Canadiens’ upcoming opponents

1. A 10th consecutive loss for the Sabres

Yesterday in the NHL, there were only five games.Fans were still not disappointed with this beautiful day of hockey.Here are the results and highlights:The Canadiens will face a very beatable opponent tomorrow. Indeed, the Sabres will be visiting the Bell Centre and are on a very bad streak.

Buffalo has lost its last 10 games, including yesterday’s against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Leafs complete the comeback, and the Sabres losing streak stretches to ten straight games. pic.twitter.com/wt1ffu0SwR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2024

Final score: 5-3.

Fortunately, Lindy Ruff’s team will face Montreal, which has also been struggling lately.

2. A first goal for Max Domi; natural hat trick for John Tavares

They will have the opportunity to stop their slide into the depths.Jack Quinn and John-Jason Peterka took care of their fragile attack with two points each.Two goals for Quinn.

In the same game, the Leafs took advantage of the Sabres’ visit to secure their 19th win of the season.

Max Domi scores his first goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/GjiLLc1jBq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 15, 2024

THAT’S TWO FROM TAVARES JUST OVER 60 SECONDS APART Buffalo can’t catch a break and finds themselves trailing after three Leafs goals in 2:31 pic.twitter.com/WXBfBZfIJm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2024

SO CLOSE TO A GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/mBubSxcn9Y — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 16, 2024

3. A first win since last year for Dustin Tokarski

They now have 40 points. They are the first in the Atlantic Division to achieve such a feat.Max Domi, a former Canadiens player, scored his first goal of the season in the victory.The real hero of the match, however, is John Tavares.He accomplished a natural hat trick, scoring two of the three goals for the team in 2:31.Even the goalie almost joined the celebration.It came close.Did you forget about Dustin Tokarski?

I’m in the same boat, but yesterday, he took part in his first NHL game since February 2023. And he won with a pretty special uniform.

Getting real Tim Thomas mismatching vibes from Dustin Tokarski He signed with the Canes at the beginning of the month and got the win in his debut tonight… while still rocking his Sabres mask and pads pic.twitter.com/bhhOHqxulu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 16, 2024

Welcome to the Storm Surge, Ticker! pic.twitter.com/yktFsiRjzf — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 16, 2024

Kotkaniemi has the eye of the needle pic.twitter.com/sl5cUgW5gc — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 16, 2024

27 saves on 28 shots in a 4-1 win for the Canes over the Blue Jackets.He was even initiated into the post-game celebrations.In the win, another former CH player made his mark.Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored a goal.

4. Connor Bedard breaks the Islanders’ spirits

CONNOR BEDARD GIVES THE HAWKS THE LEAD WITH 54 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/CMWnEut4No — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 15, 2024

In the afternoon game, the Blackhawks dealt the Islanders a heartbreaking defeat.The game was tied 3-3 with less than a minute remaining when Connor Bedard scored the winning goal.This was his seventh point in his last five games for the young sensation.

Teuvo Teravainen was his team’s top scorer with a goal and two assists.

Make it a three point night for Teuvo Teravainen off the Connor Bedard feed pic.twitter.com/ReuYN9NXpn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2024

5. Another defeat for the Rangers

He scored the third goal for the Hawks.Final score: 5-3.In St. Louis, the Rangers lost again. This time, it was by a score of 3-2.

In the Blues’ victory, Robert Thomas extended his streak to seven games with at least one assist.

Robert Thomas has collected nine assists this month for the @StLouisBlues, tied for the third most among all players during that span. Brayden Point (11) and Nikita Kucherov (10) are the only skaters with more.#NHLStats: https://t.co/d2M82jyyfT pic.twitter.com/tdFyqvZRS4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 16, 2024

Robert Thomas making it look easy out there pic.twitter.com/w45EpxB5Wd — NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2024

In addition to his assist on the first goal of the game , Thomas scored the winning goal.New York scored two unanswered goals to cut the deficit to one goal, but the team was unable to equalize.

Another loss for the Blue Shirts…

Running out of words to describe how good Kirill Kaprizov is… pic.twitter.com/vkv67d3TUs — NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2024

– Mike Matheson is great at generating turnovers.

