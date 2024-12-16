Top-5: 10th consecutive defeat of the Canadiens’ upcoming opponents

Top-5: 10th consecutive defeat of the Canadiens’ upcoming opponentsRaphael Simard
Buffalo has lost its last 10 games, including yesterday’s against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Leafs complete the comeback, and the Sabres losing streak stretches to ten straight games. pic.twitter.com/wt1ffu0SwR
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2024
Fortunately, Lindy Ruff’s team will face Montreal, which has also been struggling lately.
In the same game, the Leafs took advantage of the Sabres’ visit to secure their 19th win of the season.
Max Domi scores his first goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/GjiLLc1jBq
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 15, 2024
THAT’S TWO FROM TAVARES JUST OVER 60 SECONDS APART
Buffalo can’t catch a break and finds themselves trailing after three Leafs goals in 2:31 pic.twitter.com/WXBfBZfIJm
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2024
SO CLOSE TO A GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/mBubSxcn9Y
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 16, 2024
I’m in the same boat, but yesterday, he took part in his first NHL game since February 2023. And he won with a pretty special uniform.
Getting real Tim Thomas mismatching vibes from Dustin Tokarski
He signed with the Canes at the beginning of the month and got the win in his debut tonight… while still rocking his Sabres mask and pads pic.twitter.com/bhhOHqxulu
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 16, 2024
Welcome to the Storm Surge, Ticker! pic.twitter.com/yktFsiRjzf
— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 16, 2024
Kotkaniemi has the eye of the needle pic.twitter.com/sl5cUgW5gc
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 16, 2024
4. Connor Bedard breaks the Islanders’ spirits
CONNOR BEDARD GIVES THE HAWKS THE LEAD WITH 54 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/CMWnEut4No
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 15, 2024
Teuvo Teravainen was his team’s top scorer with a goal and two assists.
Make it a three point night for Teuvo Teravainen off the Connor Bedard feed pic.twitter.com/ReuYN9NXpn
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2024
In the Blues’ victory, Robert Thomas extended his streak to seven games with at least one assist.
Robert Thomas has collected nine assists this month for the @StLouisBlues, tied for the third most among all players during that span. Brayden Point (11) and Nikita Kucherov (10) are the only skaters with more.#NHLStats: https://t.co/d2M82jyyfT pic.twitter.com/tdFyqvZRS4
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 16, 2024
Robert Thomas making it look easy out there pic.twitter.com/w45EpxB5Wd
— NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2024
Another loss for the Blue Shirts…
Overtime
– He is excellent.
Running out of words to describe how good Kirill Kaprizov is… pic.twitter.com/vkv67d3TUs
— NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2024
– The Knights win.
The @GoldenKnights pick up win No. 20! pic.twitter.com/d6YtpL17Iw
— NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2024
– Mike Matheson is great at generating turnovers.
View this post on Instagram
– Players who collected two points or more yesterday.
– Tonight’s games.