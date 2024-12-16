Skip to content
Top-5: 10th consecutive defeat of the Canadiens’ upcoming opponents

 Raphael Simard
Yesterday in the NHL, there were only five games.

Fans were still not disappointed with this beautiful day of hockey.

Here are the results and highlights:

(Credit: NHL.com)
1. A 10th consecutive loss for the Sabres

The Canadiens will face a very beatable opponent tomorrow. Indeed, the Sabres will be visiting the Bell Centre and are on a very bad streak.

Buffalo has lost its last 10 games, including yesterday’s against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Final score: 5-3.

Fortunately, Lindy Ruff’s team will face Montreal, which has also been struggling lately.

They will have the opportunity to stop their slide into the depths.

Jack Quinn and John-Jason Peterka took care of their fragile attack with two points each.

Two goals for Quinn.

2. A first goal for Max Domi; natural hat trick for John Tavares

In the same game, the Leafs took advantage of the Sabres’ visit to secure their 19th win of the season.

They now have 40 points. They are the first in the Atlantic Division to achieve such a feat.

Max Domi, a former Canadiens player, scored his first goal of the season in the victory.

The real hero of the match, however, is John Tavares.

He accomplished a natural hat trick, scoring two of the three goals for the team in 2:31.

Even the goalie almost joined the celebration.

It came close.

3. A first win since last year for Dustin Tokarski

Did you forget about Dustin Tokarski?

I’m in the same boat, but yesterday, he took part in his first NHL game since February 2023. And he won with a pretty special uniform.

27 saves on 28 shots in a 4-1 win for the Canes over the Blue Jackets.

He was even initiated into the post-game celebrations.

In the win, another former CH player made his mark.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored a goal.

4. Connor Bedard breaks the Islanders’ spirits

In the afternoon game, the Blackhawks dealt the Islanders a heartbreaking defeat.

The game was tied 3-3 with less than a minute remaining when Connor Bedard scored the winning goal.

This was his seventh point in his last five games for the young sensation.

Teuvo Teravainen was his team’s top scorer with a goal and two assists.

He scored the third goal for the Hawks.

Final score: 5-3.

5. Another defeat for the Rangers

In St. Louis, the Rangers lost again. This time, it was by a score of 3-2.

In the Blues’ victory, Robert Thomas extended his streak to seven games with at least one assist.

In addition to his assist on the first goal of the game, Thomas scored the winning goal.

New York scored two unanswered goals to cut the deficit to one goal, but the team was unable to equalize.

Another loss for the Blue Shirts…


– Players who collected two points or more yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Tonight’s games.

(Credit: Google)

