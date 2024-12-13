Training: the trios that didn’t work yesterday are back

The Canadiens played poorly yesterday (not to say they experienced the worst 20 minutes of their season) and the fans were more upset than the coach.It was therefore interesting to see how Martin St-Louis would respond to all this during the practice this morning in Brossard. Would he make some changes? Punish the guys?

Not really. In fact, he did not change his “winning formula” from the end of the game.

It went so well in the 2nd half of the game yesterday. “WeDon’tChangeAWinningFormula https://t.co/e3jtjDrGoi — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 13, 2024

Lines: Slaf – Suz – CC

Newhook – Dach – Laine

Anderson – Dvorak – Gallagher

Heineman – Evans – Armia Pezz as extra Nothing official on defense (all the guys are alternating) @DLCoulisses — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 13, 2024

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault and defenseman David Savard will not participate in today's practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 13, 2024

During the practice, which was not punitive, Martin St-Louis chose to bring back the lines from the end of the game, those when the CH completely lost the match in the third period.Basically, in the top-6, Alex Newhook is with Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine while Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are with Juraj Slafkovsky.Defensively, it is hard to draw conclusions since only six defensemen were at practice. David Savard, too injured to play yesterday, did not practice.And for the first time this season, Samuel Montembeault had a treatment day.

