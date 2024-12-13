Jonathan Marchessault’s critiques in Montreal: Barry Trotz sets the record straight

When the Nashville Predators played against the Canadiens recently, a situation arose.

Basically, after the game, Jonathan Marchessault told Montreal reporters that he didn’t understand why his coach had to change his lines so often.

And he did this without informing his players.

The Quebecer said that during warm-up and to start the game at the Bell Centre, he wasn’t with the same people. And in his mind, it didn’t exactly make sense.

His complaint to the reporters made its way to Barry Trotz, the GM of Nashville.

Essentially, the club’s GM took the Quebecer aside to explain that the reason he started with Zachary L’Heureux was because they are both Quebecers. Starting the game at the Bell Centre was a mark of respect.

But clearly, all of this shows that Andrew Brunette is having trouble communicating well with his team. After all, he sent the wrong starting lineup a few weeks ago, and now he didn’t tell the Quebecers why they were starting the game.

He didn’t tell Marchessault, at least.

Brunette, who thinks he could bench all his players, is losing control. And the fact that Barry Trotz had to intervene for something like this shows that things aren’t going smoothly behind the bench.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll repeat myself, but the best coach in the Predators organization is sitting in the GM chair. Simply put.

