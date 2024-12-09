When two teams fight… in the doggies

People in Ontario obviously have no idea how to deal with doggies. That’s the conclusion I draw after two different events, and I apply it to millions of people because… I’m acting in good faith.

The Ottawa 67’s and Barrie Colts had a full on line brawl during their teddy bear toss and even the Grinch got in on the action (via @DavidCastilloAC) pic.twitter.com/OHRzgoZuyr – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 9, 2024

First, Michael Misa, who plays in the OHL, sent a doggie back into the stands during a doggie toss on the ice. He earned himself a suspension in the process . #BravoAnd now, in a game between Ottawa and Barrie in Ontario, the guys from both teams got into a fight during a doggie toss.

Of course, it’s not uncommon to see clashes after a goal. In the heat of the action between two teams, these things can happen once in a while.

But here? Funny.

When you see the guys fighting while the lights are on and hundreds of doggies are being thrown around the rink, it adds an element that’s… er… fairytale-like?

Maybe that’s not the right word, but whatever.

I think seeing the Grinch on the ice makes it even sicker. He wasn’t ready for that… and I wonder how much he wanted to jump into the fray.

For the 2nd straight season Luca Pinelli scores the goal that brings the bears down to the ice. Come for the goal stay for the kerfuffle! 67’s and Colts deadlocked at 1 after 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cbV4zwXPKl – Kenny Walls (@LongBallsWalls) December 8, 2024

It would have made the whole thing even more implausible.

