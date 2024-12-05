Top-4: Jonathan Marchessault scores one of the most bizarre goals of the season

Wednesday’s four-game slate featured three comeback victories and plenty of national representation as full #4Nations Face-Off rosters were announced.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6P9megRFCJ pic.twitter.com/mblWjKmC8C – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 5, 2024

1. Jonathan Marchessault scores a bizarre goal

There were four games in the NHL last night.Before a stop in Montreal, the Preds were in Toronto.Here are the results and highlights:Before a stop in Montreal, the Predators had to focus on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But Nashville lost… again.

That goal, Marchessault will take it pic.twitter.com/vrC8VzWekK – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 5, 2024

The club broke the ice in the first, however, with one of the strangest goals of the season from Jonathan Marchessaut. He took his own clearance back to surprise Joseph Woll.

The goal wasn’t enough, however, as the visitors lost 3-2.

OH MY AUSTON MATTHEWS pic.twitter.com/3U2ag94SfR – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 5, 2024

For the winners, Auston Matthews shone with two goals. That makes three goals in three games since his return to action. This goal was a thing of beauty:

And on the captain’s first goal, Mitch Marner increased his streak of games with at least one point to eight.

2. Two goals for Brad Marchand

In the Bruins-Blackhawks game, Brad Marchand scored two goals in a matter of moments.

Paul Bissonnette’s little sketch at NHLonTNT, he took it personal. Check it out :

BREAKING: Brad Marchand has been SUSPENDED for a full season from the Mr. @NHL_On_TNT competition pic.twitter.com/tF7BBgoLpH – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 5, 2024

Two in a row for Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/zoHp98fiO0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 5, 2024

Very funny.Here are the nets for Marchand, who was selected by Team Canada earlier tonight.David Pastrnak, on the other hand, is on fire these days.

And it just so happens to coincide with Jim Montgomery’s departure.

David Pastrnak has 7 pts in his last 5 games. Someone’s happy Montgomery is gone… – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 5, 2024

3. Trevor Zegras injures himself on an innocuous sequence

Another player who’s been doing well lately is Trevor Zegras.

Yesterday, he didn’t pick up a point in the Ducks’ 4-1 loss to the Knights, but was injured on a rather bizarre sequence.

He barely touched William Karlsson and fell very strangely.He never came back into the game.

Let’s hope it’s not too serious, but when an injury occurs after minimal contact like that, it’s not a good sign.

Jack Eichel became the second player to hit 30 assists in 2024-25 and joined rare company among American players in NHL history to reach the mark in 27 games or fewer. #NHLStats: https://t.co/6P9megRFCJ pic.twitter.com/QGh92VKyuF – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 5, 2024

4. Mason Marchment has five goals in his last six games

For Vegas, Jack Eichel collected two assists. He became only the second player this season to collect 30 assists.Among American players, only Blake Wheeler has managed to reach this plateau in fewer games.The final game of the night pitted the Stars against the Kings.

The Kings won 3-2, but that didn’t stop one Stars player from shining.

Joel Edmundson ties the game off the draw! : SN360, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/tprvZEw8tV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 5, 2024

Warren Foegele is electric pic.twitter.com/imsI9Oa9Jz – LA Kings (@LAKings) December 5, 2024

Extension

Mason Marchment scored a beautiful goal, making it five in his last six games.In the second period, Dallas led by a goal, but former Habs Joel Edmundson scored from the blue line to tie the game.Then, Warren Foegele scored the winning goal early in the third period.

– It didn’t take him long to score his second.

Auston Matthews turned things around for the @MapleLeafs quickly by scoring twice in the opening 2:29 of the third period and en route to a comeback victory at Scotiabank Arena.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6P9megRFCJ pic.twitter.com/HjbxHIC9OE – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 5, 2024

– Top scorers.

– Tonight’s games.