Top-4: Jonathan Marchessault scores one of the most bizarre goals of the season

Top-4: Jonathan Marchessault scores one of the most bizarre goals of the seasonRaphael Simard
But Nashville lost… again.
The goal wasn’t enough, however, as the visitors lost 3-2.
And on the captain’s first goal, Mitch Marner increased his streak of games with at least one point to eight.
Paul Bissonnette’s little sketch at NHLonTNT, he took it personal. Check it out :
Brad Marchand is ready to bring the offense for Canada at the #4Nations Face-Off!
He’s got two tonight!
And it just so happens to coincide with Jim Montgomery’s departure.
David Pastrnak has 7 pts in his last 5 games.
Someone’s happy Montgomery is gone…
Another player who’s been doing well lately is Trevor Zegras.
Yesterday, he didn’t pick up a point in the Ducks’ 4-1 loss to the Knights, but was injured on a rather bizarre sequence.
Let’s hope it’s not too serious, but when an injury occurs after minimal contact like that, it’s not a good sign.
The Kings won 3-2, but that didn’t stop one Stars player from shining.
Mason Marchment with an absolute RIP…
He’s got five goals in his last six games!
Joel Edmundson ties the game off the draw!
– It didn’t take him long to score his second.
