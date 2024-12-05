Subban vs. Weber: David Poile approached Marc Bergevin

Let’s go back to June 29, 2016.

It’s hard to know exactly what we were doing that day without any other information.

If I tell you that on that day, the Canadiens de Montréal and the Nashville Predators completed a trade that shocked the world, it probably rings more bells.

That’s right, the famous trade of P.K. Subban for Shea Weber.

Let’s face it, not many people saw this trade coming.

However, additional information about this blockbuster trade was recently released.

Pierre LeBrun added it to the latest episode of the Athletic Commission‘s Radar podcast.

It was David Poile – then GM of the Preds – who approached Marc Bergevin to discuss a trade.

“It was David Poile who went to see Marc Bergevin and I think he surprised him towards the end of the draft when he said: ”Shea Weber, are you interested? ”. That’s how it started between the two of them.” – Pierre LeBrun

Pierre LeBrun even played the role of Poile to announce this:Still, very interesting to know.Even Anthony Desaulniers was shocked to hear the news.

Afterwards, LeBrun went on to say that he’s not 100% sure, but he’s pretty convinced that’s what happened.

He also added that David Poile was beginning to understand that Subban’s name was starting to circulate more and more.

As LeBrun so aptly puts it at the end of the above excerpt: ” The rest is history “.

