Mika Zibanejad’s turn on the Rangers’ market

In recent weeks, the New York Rangers have been placing some big players on the trade market.First, we recall that Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider were on that list Recently, colossal defenseman Jacob Trouba was offered to other teams.And today, we learn that Mika Zibanejad is also on the market.There are starting to be a lot of names on this list.General manager Chris Drury will definitely have his work cut out for him between now and the trade deadline.

And these aren’t small names, either…

With guys like Kreider, Trouba, Kakko and now Zibanejad, we can expect a very good return for these players.They could be of interest to a number of teams looking to add offensive punch, youth, toughness or even depth for some well-heeled clubs.

Of course, it’s important to remember that they all have big salaries, except in the case of Kakko, who has a salary cap of $2.4 million for this season alone.

Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 M/year), Jacob Trouba ($8 M/year) and Chris Kreider ($6.5 M/year), that’s a lot of dollars on a lot.

It’s easy to understand why the Rangers want to trade so many big players: to make room for future contracts.

So, in addition to the young Finn, the contracts attached to the other players on the market are likely to weigh heavily on the balance.So there will have to be salary restraints or contracts in return if there is to be a deal.Interestingly, the Rangers can hold back three salaries, since there are currently no salary holdbacks.

Let’s see what Drury has in store for us in the coming weeks/months.

