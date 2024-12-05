Mika Zibanejad’s turn on the Rangers’ market

Mika Zibanejad’s turn on the Rangers’ marketMichaël Petit
And these aren’t small names, either…
Of course, it’s important to remember that they all have big salaries, except in the case of Kakko, who has a salary cap of $2.4 million for this season alone.
Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 M/year), Jacob Trouba ($8 M/year) and Chris Kreider ($6.5 M/year), that’s a lot of dollars on a lot.
It’s easy to understand why the Rangers want to trade so many big players: to make room for future contracts.
Let’s see what Drury has in store for us in the coming weeks/months.
Overtime
– Michael Hage is player of the month. He’s also the top rookie with the best points-per-game average in the NCAA (tied with James Hagens).
– Necas is the first player in Hurricanes and Whalers history to collect 40 points so quickly.
– What a great transition and finish from Chris Boucher.
