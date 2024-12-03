4 Nations Confrontation : Patrik Laine expected to play for Finland

Patrik Laine’s return isn’t just good for the Canadiens, it’s good for Finland too!

The four teams participating in the 4 Nations Confrontation had to submit their official rosters on Monday for Wednesday’s unveiling.

According toTSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Finland has selected Laine for the tournament.

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Finland has selected Laine for the tournament.

What’s quite interesting about this situation is that Laine has yet to play a single game this season. He’ll make his return to action on Tuesday night against the Islanders in front of a Bell Centre crowd.

According to LeBrun, Finland is willing to take the gamble of selecting Laine because of the impact he can have on the team. He will also have about two months to find his feet on the ice before the tournament.Should Finland decide to add Laine to its official roster, he could be one of only two Canadiens players at the 4 Nations Confrontation.

The second Canadiens player expected to take part in the tournament is Samuel Montembeault, who should act as Canada’s third goaltender, according to LeBrun.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on Joel Armia with Finland. It was Pierre LeBrun who reported in October that Finnish officials were watching the Canadiens’ depth player.

Two other Canadiens players could also earn a spot on one of the tournament teams. Nick Suzuki is unlikely to be part of Canada’s plans, as is Cole Caufield with the United States.

One has to wonder whether Finland’s decision may have precipitated Laine’s return to action.

Laine’s first game in a Canadiens uniform on Tuesday night would therefore be the first step in his preparation to represent Finland at the 4 Nations Confrontation.

Heavy loss for the Canucks.

Filip Hronek will miss 8 weeks after surgery

We can't wait to see if his production remains similar with the Canadiens.

Managing to be in the lineup and avoid injury has been an issue in recent seasons for Canadiens off-season acquisition Patrik Laine as he makes his 2024-25 debut tonight vs the Isles. But when healthy, only 6 wingers on this list have buried goals at a higher clip than he's done

There he is!

Wow!