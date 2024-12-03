Alex Ovechkin lost 33 pounds this summer

Alex Ovechkin is a true force of nature.

At 39, he scored 15 goals in his first 18 games of the season… before suffering an injury.

But there may be a reason for his impressive offensive output this season.In an article by Responsable Gambler , we read that Ovi began his summer by going on vacation to Turkey.

He didn’t necessarily pay attention to what he ate… So much so that at one point, he weighed 258 pounds.

That’s a lot of weight.

But the Capitals captain is back at work getting ready for the season, and that’s where it gets interesting.

Again according to the Responsable Gambler article, Ovi has lost 33 pounds (!!!) and entered the campaign weighing 225 pounds.

That’s impressive:

Alex Ovechkin shed 33 lbs over the summer, then scored 15 goals in 18 games!!!! Read more on @Capitals star forward incredible summer transformation (via @smdemidov)https://t.co/fH24v4sDUR – RG (@TheRGMedia) December 3, 2024

It’s crazy too.

Losing that much weight in just a few months is (really) not easy… But Ovechkin did what he had to do to get back in shape and perform well on the ice.

And it worked.

But at a certain point, Ovi had no choice but to start training extra hard, because if he didn’t, his body just wasn’t going to keep up at his age.

If guys like Sidney Crosby and LeBron James are able to be this good as they approach forty, it’s because they take care of their bodies and it’s because they make the effort to stay at the top of their game.

And if Alex Ovechkin wants to continue to have the chance to break Wayne Gretzky’s record for most goals scored in the NHL, he has no choice but to work to make it happen.

Overtime

– Bromance.

Truds and Josh missed each other Truds and Josh missed each other pic.twitter.com/9S2cJgyvby – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 3, 2024

– Can’t wait!

Patrik Laine is set to become the latest Finnish-born player to skate for the @CanadiensMTL when he makes his team debut against the Islanders tonight. Tune in at 7 p.m. ET on RDS, TSN2 and MSGSN. #NHLStats: https://t.co/grakkgfXHH pic.twitter.com/24g0ba1eqB – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 3, 2024

– Please note:

– This is going to be good.