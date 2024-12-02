Top-4: A hat trick for DeBrusk and a franchise record for Hughes

Top-4: A hat trick for DeBrusk and a franchise record for HughesMarc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens lost (again) to the Bruins… And the loss is likely to be the talk of the town today.
But let’s take a look at what happened in the other four games:
Troy Terry tallied three assists and the shootout-deciding goal as the @AnaheimDucks defeated Ottawa to cap Sunday’s five-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/LC1irbw2Jd pic.twitter.com/rQeXB4RVjV
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 2, 2024
1: A hat trick for DeBrusk and a franchise record for Hughes
Simple: Jake DeBrusk’s performance.
The Canucks forward scored not one, not two… but three goals in his club’s 5-4 victory.
JAKE DEBRUSK HAD A GAME
He ends it in OT and picks up his first hatty as a member of the @Canucks in the process!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/o68HPJpwm4
– NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024
He now has 10 goals so far this season. That’s a very acceptable haul.
ASSIST NO. 311 FOR QUINN HUGHES
The Canucks’ all-time leader in assists for defensemen. pic.twitter.com/nZnVuwCVVS
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2024
2: A tough game for the Hawks
The longer this goes on, the more logical it is to believe that the Hawks will have the opportunity to draft again with a very good pick in a few months’ time.
But Connor Bedard tried to put a smile back on his fans’ faces with this goal against the Blue Jackets :
YESSSSSSIRRRRRRRR pic.twitter.com/x8xG8vxpaz
– Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 1, 2024
On the Columbus side, there’s one player who’s been on fire since the start of the season: Kent Johnson.
The forward scored again yesterday, so he’s now collected (at least) a point in each of his nine games this season.
KENT JOHNSON
He has a point in EVERY GAME he’s played in this season! pic.twitter.com/Jz0Qi1ISOZ
– NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024
The Blue Jackets eventually prevailed by a score of 6-3, but it’s not as if the two goaltenders didn’t try to put on a show.
ELVIS MERZLIKINS pic.twitter.com/CL4MpnJKnC
– NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024
TALK ABOUT FLASHING THE LEATHER pic.twitter.com/SN3jWJgbsl
– NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024
3: One of the goals of the year for Mason Marchment
That’s when Mason Marchment woke up, as the Stars’ forward scored a simply magnificent goal to give his team the lead:
MASON MARCHMENT WITH THE BEAUTY SPIN-O-RAMA GOAL pic.twitter.com/FCwbmwf9n6
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 1, 2024
4: The Ducks can thank Zegras
The score was 1-1 as I was about to turn off the TV… But Jackson Lacombe scored late in the period.
THE DUCKS TAKE THE LEAD RIGHT BACK!
JACKSON LACOMBE SCORES WITH 5.7 SECONDS LEFT IN THE PERIOD! pic.twitter.com/XtocDbkXWI
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 2, 2024
Oh, I almost forgot…
While we’re on the subject of the first period, I can’t pass up this big check by Radko Gudas, who took down two Senators players :
This is absolutely HIPnotizing pic.twitter.com/t1JR1kS9Mf
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 2, 2024
Zegras nets the shootout winner pic.twitter.com/pIsSu1zOdH
– NHL (@NHL) December 2, 2024
Overtime
– Oops.
Friendly fire:
ON
OFF pic.twitter.com/4SDSMhrTv1
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 1, 2024
– Love this.
What a way for Jake DeBrusk to cap his first hat trick with the @Canucks. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.#NHLStats: https://t.co/LC1irbw2Jd pic.twitter.com/cljDpaunYY
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2024
– Ouch!
Oh man, not the nuts block pic.twitter.com/X3vt1OP3XC
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 1, 2024
– Yesterday’s top scorers :
– Only three games today :