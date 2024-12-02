Skip to content
Top-4: A hat trick for DeBrusk and a franchise record for Hughes

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
There were five games in the NHL on Sunday.

The Canadiens lost (again) to the Bruins… And the loss is likely to be the talk of the town today.

But let’s take a look at what happened in the other four games:

1: A hat trick for DeBrusk and a franchise record for Hughes

What should we remember about the Canucks-Red Wings game?

Simple: Jake DeBrusk’s performance.

The Canucks forward scored not one, not two… but three goals in his club’s 5-4 victory.

In fact, it was he who put an end to the debate in overtime:

DeBrusk got off to a slow start with his new team, but things are slowly coming together.

He now has 10 goals so far this season. That’s a very acceptable haul.

In the game, Quinn Hughes made history by becoming the Canucks defenseman with the most career assists in Vancouver.

He surpassed Alexander Edler in this respect:

2: A tough game for the Hawks

The longer this goes on, the more logical it is to believe that the Hawks will have the opportunity to draft again with a very good pick in a few months’ time.

The team is having a tough season, after all.

But Connor Bedard tried to put a smile back on his fans’ faces with this goal against the Blue Jackets :

On the Columbus side, there’s one player who’s been on fire since the start of the season: Kent Johnson.

The forward scored again yesterday, so he’s now collected (at least) a point in each of his nine games this season.

Things are going well for him:

The Blue Jackets eventually prevailed by a score of 6-3, but it’s not as if the two goaltenders didn’t try to put on a show.

Elvis Merzlikins and Petr Mrazek offered some real jewels :

3: One of the goals of the year for Mason Marchment

The game between the Stars and Jets had the feel of a playoff game.

The game was tight for most of the way, and the score was 1-1 in the third period.

That’s when Mason Marchment woke up, as the Stars’ forward scored a simply magnificent goal to give his team the lead:

Wow!

That goal was enough to give the Stars a 3-1 win.

Roope Hintz completed the scoring in an empty net.

Things are going well for the Stars: the team is sitting in 3rd place in its division and has a 15-8-0 record so far this season.

4: The Ducks can thank Zegras

Just before going to bed last night, I watched the first period of the game between the Ducks and the Sens.

The score was 1-1 as I was about to turn off the TV… But Jackson Lacombe scored late in the period.

The Ducks returned to the locker room with a one-goal lead:

Oh, I almost forgot…

While we’re on the subject of the first period, I can’t pass up this big check by Radko Gudas, who took down two Senators players :

Overtime was needed in the match to determine a winner between the two sides, but there were no goals.

Trevor Zegras took advantage of the shootout to give his team a 4-3 victory:

In the game, Brady Tkachuk scored two goals, Frank Vatrano collected three points (two goals, one assist) and Troy Terry finished with three assists.

Lukas Dostal was again good in front of his net, stopping 28 of 31 shots.


Overtime

– Oops.

– Love this.

– Ouch!

– Yesterday’s top scorers :

(Credit: NHL.com screenshot)

– Only three games today :

(Credit: Google screenshot)

