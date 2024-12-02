Top-4: A hat trick for DeBrusk and a franchise record for Hughes

There were five games in the NHL on Sunday.

The Canadiens lost (again) to the Bruins… And the loss is likely to be the talk of the town today.

But let’s take a look at what happened in the other four games:

Troy Terry tallied three assists and the shootout-deciding goal as the @AnaheimDucks defeated Ottawa to cap Sunday’s five-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/LC1irbw2Jd pic.twitter.com/rQeXB4RVjV – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 2, 2024

1: A hat trick for DeBrusk and a franchise record for Hughes

What should we remember about the Canucks-Red Wings game?

Simple: Jake DeBrusk’s performance.

The Canucks forward scored not one, not two… but three goals in his club’s 5-4 victory.

JAKE DEBRUSK HAD A GAME He ends it in OT and picks up his first hatty as a member of the @Canucks in the process! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/o68HPJpwm4 – NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024

In fact, it was he who put an end to the debate in overtime:DeBrusk got off to a slow start with his new team, but things are slowly coming together.

He now has 10 goals so far this season. That’s a very acceptable haul.

ASSIST NO. 311 FOR QUINN HUGHES The Canucks’ all-time leader in assists for defensemen. pic.twitter.com/nZnVuwCVVS – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2024

2: A tough game for the Hawks

In the game, Quinn Hughes made history by becoming the Canucks defenseman with the most career assists in Vancouver.He surpassed Alexander Edler in this respect:

The longer this goes on, the more logical it is to believe that the Hawks will have the opportunity to draft again with a very good pick in a few months’ time.

The team is having a tough season, after all.

But Connor Bedard tried to put a smile back on his fans’ faces with this goal against the Blue Jackets :

On the Columbus side, there’s one player who’s been on fire since the start of the season: Kent Johnson.

The forward scored again yesterday, so he’s now collected (at least) a point in each of his nine games this season.

KENT JOHNSON He has a point in EVERY GAME he’s played in this season! pic.twitter.com/Jz0Qi1ISOZ – NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024

Things are going well for him:

The Blue Jackets eventually prevailed by a score of 6-3, but it’s not as if the two goaltenders didn’t try to put on a show.

TALK ABOUT FLASHING THE LEATHER pic.twitter.com/SN3jWJgbsl – NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024

3: One of the goals of the year for Mason Marchment

Elvis Merzlikins and Petr Mrazek offered some real jewels :The game between the Stars and Jets had the feel of a playoff game.The game was tight for most of the way, and the score was 1-1 in the third period.

That’s when Mason Marchment woke up, as the Stars’ forward scored a simply magnificent goal to give his team the lead:

MASON MARCHMENT WITH THE BEAUTY SPIN-O-RAMA GOAL pic.twitter.com/FCwbmwf9n6 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 1, 2024

4: The Ducks can thank Zegras

Wow!That goal was enough to give the Stars a 3-1 win.Roope Hintz completed the scoring in an empty net.Things are going well for the Stars: the team is sitting in 3rd place in its division and has a 15-8-0 record so far this season.Just before going to bed last night, I watched the first period of the game between the Ducks and the Sens.

The score was 1-1 as I was about to turn off the TV… But Jackson Lacombe scored late in the period.

THE DUCKS TAKE THE LEAD RIGHT BACK! JACKSON LACOMBE SCORES WITH 5.7 SECONDS LEFT IN THE PERIOD! pic.twitter.com/XtocDbkXWI – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 2, 2024

The Ducks returned to the locker room with a one-goal lead:

Oh, I almost forgot…

While we’re on the subject of the first period, I can’t pass up this big check by Radko Gudas, who took down two Senators players :

This is absolutely HIPnotizing pic.twitter.com/t1JR1kS9Mf – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 2, 2024

Zegras nets the shootout winner pic.twitter.com/pIsSu1zOdH – NHL (@NHL) December 2, 2024

Overtime

Overtime was needed in the match to determine a winner between the two sides, but there were no goals.Trevor Zegras took advantage of the shootout to give his team a 4-3 victory:In the game, Brady Tkachuk scored two goals, Frank Vatrano collected three points (two goals, one assist) and Troy Terry finished with three assists.Lukas Dostal was again good in front of his net, stopping 28 of 31 shots.

