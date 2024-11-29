Shane Wright scored as many goals today as Juraj Slafkovsky this season

Shane Wright scored as many goals today as Juraj Slafkovsky this seasonMichaël Petit
Habs fans will always remember the Seattle Kraken forward’s piercing stare down the Habs table.
Let’s just say that his quick long-term contract doesn’t help his detractors love him.
As for Wright, he’s had his ups and downs since being drafted, but lately he seems to have found the right path.
Last two and a half games:
Shane Wright: 3G, 2A, 5PTS
Will Smith: 2G, 3A, 5PTS
Nice to see the 2022 and 2024 fourth-overall picks starting to figure it out. Three-game point streaks for both.
– Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 29, 2024
It’s also worth noting that Will Smith of the San Jose Sharks is having a great time at the moment, finishing the game with two points.
But Wright’s three goals in as many games definitely make some of the Slovak’s detractors salivate.
He could take a leaf out of Wright’s book, as he seems to have rediscovered his touch.
Overtime
– Tomas Plekanec had good things to say about his former teammate.
At age 32, and in his 13th season with the Canadiens, the scrappy Brendan Gallagher not only appears rejuvenated; he looks like he might be more efficient than he’s ever been at this level.@EricEngels has the story. https://t.co/LwrzmkFFJg
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2024
– Can the Habs take advantage of the Rangers’ lethargy?
Ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Habs … https://t.co/JrztYxEbw8
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 29, 2024
– Celebrini has been on fire lately.
Macklin Celebrini since November 21st:
5 games
– 4 goals
– 8 points (3rd in the NHL)
– 2 game-winning-goals
– 8 blocks (1st on Sharks)
Can we confidently say this is the best Sharks rookie ever? pic.twitter.com/nxwIwcAJ8X
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) November 30, 2024
– Geno wasn’t in a joking mood.
Nikita Zadorov poked Evgeni Malkin from the bench and Geno took exception pic.twitter.com/oGVtdIGLm3
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 30, 2024
– Obviously.
Mahomes and his crew are the first to do it in 2024 https://t.co/wIhlNgxt8L
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 29, 2024