Shane Wright scored as many goals today as Juraj Slafkovsky this season

Shane Wright will be forever linked to the Montreal Canadiens for the famous draft night in 2022.

Habs fans will always remember the Seattle Kraken forward’s piercing stare down the Habs table.

And many still doubt what Juraj Slafkovsky will become.

Let’s just say that his quick long-term contract doesn’t help his detractors love him.

Although he has collected 13 points in 19 games this season, his two meagre goals are not enough and everyone expects more from the Slovak.

As for Wright, he’s had his ups and downs since being drafted, but lately he seems to have found the right path.

Last two and a half games: Shane Wright: 3G, 2A, 5PTS Will Smith: 2G, 3A, 5PTS Nice to see the 2022 and 2024 fourth-overall picks starting to figure it out. Three-game point streaks for both. – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 29, 2024

In the games of November 17, 20 and 23, the Kraken forward was left out, and he seems to have gotten the message since then.In fact, this Black Friday, the Kraken took on the San Jose Sharks and the game ended 8-5 in favor of the Sharks.In defeat, Wright scored as many goals as Slafkosvky has scored this season (two).That gives him five points, including three goals, in his last two and a half games.

It’s also worth noting that Will Smith of the San Jose Sharks is having a great time at the moment, finishing the game with two points.

He is now at six points in his last three games, with two points in each of them.

But Wright’s three goals in as many games definitely make some of the Slovak’s detractors salivate.

However, it should be borne in mind that Slaf has almost twice as many points as Wright (13 points to 7), despite the fact that the latter has twice as many goals as the giant format forward.The Slovak also brings a physical dimension to his game, but this season he has several things to improve/correct in his game.

He could take a leaf out of Wright’s book, as he seems to have rediscovered his touch.

Overtime

– Tomas Plekanec had good things to say about his former teammate.

At age 32, and in his 13th season with the Canadiens, the scrappy Brendan Gallagher not only appears rejuvenated; he looks like he might be more efficient than he’s ever been at this level.@EricEngels has the story. https://t.co/LwrzmkFFJg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2024

– Can the Habs take advantage of the Rangers’ lethargy?

Ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Habs … https://t.co/JrztYxEbw8 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 29, 2024

– Celebrini has been on fire lately.

Macklin Celebrini since November 21st: 5 games

– 4 goals

– 8 points (3rd in the NHL)

– 2 game-winning-goals

– 8 blocks (1st on Sharks) Can we confidently say this is the best Sharks rookie ever? pic.twitter.com/nxwIwcAJ8X – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) November 30, 2024

– Geno wasn’t in a joking mood.

Nikita Zadorov poked Evgeni Malkin from the bench and Geno took exception pic.twitter.com/oGVtdIGLm3 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 30, 2024

– Obviously.