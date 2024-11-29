Skip to content
Shane Wright scored as many goals today as Juraj Slafkovsky this season

 Michaël Petit
Credit: Dec 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright (51) celebrates scoring his first NHL career goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Shane Wright will be forever linked to the Montreal Canadiens for the famous draft night in 2022.

Habs fans will always remember the Seattle Kraken forward’s piercing stare down the Habs table.

And many still doubt what Juraj Slafkovsky will become.

Let’s just say that his quick long-term contract doesn’t help his detractors love him.

Although he has collected 13 points in 19 games this season, his two meagre goals are not enough and everyone expects more from the Slovak.

As for Wright, he’s had his ups and downs since being drafted, but lately he seems to have found the right path.

In the games of November 17, 20 and 23, the Kraken forward was left out, and he seems to have gotten the message since then.

In fact, this Black Friday, the Kraken took on the San Jose Sharks and the game ended 8-5 in favor of the Sharks.

In defeat, Wright scored as many goals as Slafkosvky has scored this season (two).

That gives him five points, including three goals, in his last two and a half games.

It’s also worth noting that Will Smith of the San Jose Sharks is having a great time at the moment, finishing the game with two points.

He is now at six points in his last three games, with two points in each of them.

But Wright’s three goals in as many games definitely make some of the Slovak’s detractors salivate.

However, it should be borne in mind that Slaf has almost twice as many points as Wright (13 points to 7), despite the fact that the latter has twice as many goals as the giant format forward.

The Slovak also brings a physical dimension to his game, but this season he has several things to improve/correct in his game.

He could take a leaf out of Wright’s book, as he seems to have rediscovered his touch.


