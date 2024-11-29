Sean Monahan spent Thanksgiving with the Gaudreau family

I don’t think there’s a world in which hockey fans will stop thinking about the tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

As a fan, it’s always very difficult to learn of the death of a star player, but the Gaudreau brothers’ situation seems to be hitting home in a different way.

Of course, those closest to them were devastated to hear the awful news, and Sean Monahan is one of those people.

Johnny’s former team-mate and very good friend has always been close to the Gaudreau family, but now, as a neighbor, he is more present than ever.

He often spends time with the family, helps Johnny’s wife Meredith around the house and plays with the kids on a regular basis.

Meredith spoke of Monahan’s much-appreciated presence in a recent interview with Sportsnet‘s Ryan Leslie.

“I feel him with me a lot. Little signs here and there.” @ryanlesliemedia sits down with Meredith Gaudreau to reflect on the life of Johnny Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/IK8c8tsqUh – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2024

I can’t hide the fact that I was quite emotional listening to this Sportsnet report…

In this excellent testimonial, Meredith didn’t hesitate to speak highly of Monahan, who does so much for the family.

In fact, Monahan spent Thanksgiving with the Gaudreaus and some of Johnny’s former teammates.

“All summer long, John and Sean did nothing but talk about the fact that they were going to be back together, that they were going to live across the street from each other… I think about Sean a lot, because he does so much for me. He’s been incredible, coming in often and playing with the kids.” – Meredith Gaudreau

Meredith also shared a very touching moment in the testimony:We understand that Monahan is more than just a good family friend, but that he was like a brother to Johnny.

I could go on quoting Meredith in full, but I’ll simply give you the opportunity to listen to this touching testimony for yourself.

Take a little four minutes of your time to listen, it’s worth it. It even feels good.

